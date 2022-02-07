Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

According to a new report by MuleSoft, although almost three-quarters of organizations’ customer interactions are now digital, many find it difficult to integrate user experiences. In fact, 88% of those surveyed said they are still facing integration challenges that continue to slow their digital transformations and only a third (30%) of organizations said they can provide completely connected user experiences across all channels.

The goal of MuleSoft’s report is to uncover how much value businesses actually gain from digital transformation, and to understand IT leaders’ most successful strategies for achieving digital transformation goals. The report highlights the challenges and opportunities for organizations as they look to unlock their data to create and automate seamless experiences.

Companies’ integration challenges and a growing number of applications — on average, organizations are using 976 individual apps — are not only hindering great customer experiences and digital transformation, but also costing organizations millions of dollars.

Nevertheless, the future is bright. Despite these integration challenges, the vast majority (98%) of organizations use APIs. Of those organizations, 40% said they have already experienced revenue growth as a direct result of leveraging APIs. By using APIs to connect data and applications, organizations can digitally transform in a more sustainable manner and accelerate business success.

If organizations can build a modern strategy that combines integration, API management, and automation, they will achieve digital agility. Building such a strategy enables organizations to easily connect and integrate their data, applications, and devices to create and automate seamless digital experiences, faster.

MuleSoft’s seventh annual Connectivity Benchmark Report was produced from interviews with 1,050 CIOs and IT leaders across the globe.

