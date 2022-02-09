As we emerge from the last few years of lockdowns and restrictions, things are really starting to look positive. The world is somewhat returning to normal, and we couldn’t be happier. One sure fire way to spot that things are getting better is the fact that so many amazing companies are hiring all over the world.

We have hand-selected a few of the companies that have some really amazing opportunities here in the U.S., and further afield if you fancy an adventure.

Check them out now.

At Indeed, their mission is to help all people get jobs by connecting them to better work, which creates better lives. They are looking to grow their teams with people who share this energy and enthusiasm for creating the best experience for job seekers and employers.

The job seeker’s first value is the foundation of Indeed’s simple, but powerful mission statement:

“We help people get jobs, worn proudly across the chests of Indeedians around the globe. We also keep an empty orange chair in every conference room to remind ourselves to always give the job seeker a seat at the table.”

Indeed has always prioritised aligning customer value with how they make money. When Indeed’s co-founders Rony Kahan and Paul Forster decided to put job seekers first, they also built a pay-for-performance business model that ensured Indeed would only get paid when their clients succeed. With new competitors popping up all the time, innovation is essential for Indeed’s survival. To them, that means not being afraid to fail and trying lots of risky things. They believe when people are bold, it leads to big breakthroughs.

From the top down, Indeed operates on the premise that an idea is only great if you can prove it with data, no matter who you are. This approach keeps them humble in their approach to problem solving and lets the results speak for themselves.

Indeed knows that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. That’s why they have set ambitious goals to make their products and workplace more equitable, accessible, and sustainable for all.

Thinking of joining the Indeed family? Head over to their careers page now, and check out all of their amazing open roles in the U.S. right now.

Xero started to change the game for small business. Their cloud-based accounting software connects people with the right numbers anytime, anywhere, on any device. For accountants and bookkeepers, Xero helps build a trusted relationship with small business clients through online collaboration. They’re proud to be helping 3 million+ subscribers worldwide transform the way they do business. And they’re just getting started.

Founded in 2006 in New Zealand, Xero is one of the fastest-growing software-as a-service companies globally. They lead the New Zealand, Australian, and United Kingdom cloud accounting markets, employing a world-class team of 4,000+ people. Forbes identified Xero as the World’s Most Innovative Growth Company in 2014 and 2015.

Small business makes the world go round — it’s the heart of the global economy. Xero wants millions of small businesses to thrive through better tools, information, and connections. Like all great challenges, they can’t do it by themselves: they work closely with customers, partners, and other friends to push innovation forward, turning Xero into the online business platform for the world.

Xero has a number of exciting open roles right now, so be sure to check them out!

As one of the world’s leading global IT and business consulting services firms, CGI works across the globe with a wide range of clients in a diverse set of industries. They also develop and deliver a vast array of business and technology solutions. They understand the demand for experience and specialized expertise. Their commitment is to help people benefit from a variety of career and project opportunities. At CGI, people are encouraged to choose their passion and evolve their career in line with their interests and goals.

It is an extraordinary time to be in business. As digital transformation continues to accelerate, CGI is at the center of this change — supporting their clients’ digital journeys and offering their professionals exciting career opportunities. At CGI, success comes from the talent and commitment of their people. As one team, they share the challenges and rewards that come from growing the company, which reinforces a culture of ownership. Everyone in CGI benefits from the value they collectively create.

If you’re interested in being part of building one of the largest independent technology and business services firms in the world, then check out the CGI Group page on our job board!