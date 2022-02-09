Nintendo announced today that No Man’s Sky is coming to Switch.
The port is coming out this summer. No Man’s Sky debuted in 2016. It has become available for just about every platform, but this is the first time it’s heading to a Nintendo system.
No Man’s Sky launched in a bit of a rough state, but since then Hello Games has released multiple updates to expand the space exploration game.
