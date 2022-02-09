SUZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 10, 2022–

Obode P8, the smart mop designed by Midea robotic vacuum cleaners’ R&D and supply chain team, recently started crowdfunding on the Kickstarter platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006304/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Unlike other mundane mop machines, Obode P8 boasts highly integrated solutions, including sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, and combination cleaning. Its combination cleaning function gains popularity regardless of the complexity of indoor structures.

With the superb combination cleaning function, users can easily tell the robot where the pre-defined NO-GO zones are. It will thereby engage in the remained parts and get jobs done nicely. With obode Life APP, users can build virtual barriers to avoid carpets as required. No-go zones can be stored for all future auto-scheduled runs. With multiple smart sensors, the robot can easily avoid obstacles and deal with complicated terrains.

The design for the separation of dry and wet sweeping and mopping modes is quite popular. Meanwhile, when users require it, two modes could be combined with one single motion for various cleaning scenarios.

Nevertheless, the smart lifting roller brush can be raised to 7mm during its mopping motion. The double-spin mops and a high-capacity vacuum motor with 2000pa of suction capacity provide further efficiency of debris and hair cleaning, for both hardwood floors and carpets.

When the user chooses cleaning mode, it will automatically trigger the backwashing and drying of the mop. A second-time stain of the mop therefore can be avoided. Plus, it has the function of smart automatic water replenishment, which means you don’t need to refill the water tank on your own. Obode P8’s water station will automatically fill the 230ml water tank, replenishing water each time it returns to the base.

Furthermore, Obode P8 merely has rather low noise at 56dB, a totally acceptable noise level just like human talking.

Regarding to the recharging, Obode P8 stands out given the battery capacity as follows: 3 hours with minimum power consumption, 2.5 hours for single sweep mode, 2.2 hours for single mop mode, 2 hours for integrated sweeping and mopping.

At last, Obode P8 provides a very handy App for users to better comprehend and control the machine. After all, the reason customers choose a mopping robot is to relax not to add more operational burden.

Obode P8 has already started crowdfunding on the Kickstarter platform, if you are interested, just check it at [https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/obodep8/obode-p8-2-in-1-smart-self-cleaning-cleaner].

About Obode Brand

Obode is an AIoT technology eco-brand that brings the future to busy, trendy working-age people to give them more freedom and a positive living environment. At home, in the world around them, with smart, stylish, easy to use AIoT products. Obode aims to help people reclaim their time, using smart technology that cares for their world and enhances their lifestyle.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006304/en/

Midea

Megan Zheng

+86 13651432680

megan.zheng@midea.com