Today, cloud visibility and analytics provider Gigamon announced the release of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR, a network detection and response (NDR) product, the first on the market to offer enterprises 365-day network metadata retention, the company claims.

Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR provides security operations center (SOC) teams with long-term visibility into activity throughout the network that they can use to identify malicious actors dwelling in the environment.

The organization aims to give technical decision-makers a solution that will enable SOC teams to identify long-term, slow-moving threat actors that other 30-day data retention NDR solutions miss.

Shining a light on cover threat actors

Gigamon’s revamp comes as an increasing number of attackers opt for stealth over brute force to gain access to enterprise’s critical data assets. Obfuscation techniques are so common to the point where the average adversary dwell time is 285 days.

“Adversaries continue to capitalize on length dwell times, and security teams need a solution that gives them an advantage,” said Chris Kissel, IDC research director of security and trust. “With the ability to analyze 365 days of network metadata and out-of-the-box tools that facilitate collaboration and coordinate investigative and threat hunting efforts, Gigamon helps organizations speed up and improve their forensics and incident response capabilities.”

In the official announcement, Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon explained that “every new data breach, insider threat, and ransomware attack underscores the need for high-fidelity detections that are as effective as adversaries are persistent.”

“We’re extremely proud of this new release of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR, giving incident responders a full year of metadata, prescriptive playbooks to automate the basics, and the ability for teams to work on the same case in parallel,” he said.

Playing the long game in the NDR market

Gigamon’s new solution is part of the global NDR market, which researchers have estimated was $185 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $4.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%.

The provider is competing with a range of other competitors offering NDR and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions. One of the organization’s main competitors is Rapid7, which acquired threat intelligence platform IntSights last year for $335 million to integrate with its XDR tool called InsightIDR.

Another key competitor is Darktrace with Darktrace Enterprise Immune System, an AI-powered NDR tool that offers enterprises defense against machine-speed threats and recently signed a multimillion dollar deal with a top global airline.

The main differentiator between Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS NDR and these competitors is that it has over ten times the data retention of other providers on the market, and places emphasis on addressing those attackers that rely on long dwell time to locate and target an enterprise’s data assets.