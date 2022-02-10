SUZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 11, 2022–

As 2022 has come, Midea is presenting an opportunity to obtain the latest model S8+ robot vacuum cleaner FOR FREE.

To start with, a series of tasks for experiencing a robot vacuum cleaner could be a fair step. Based on the final task completion, up to 20 Experience Officers will be gifted with a Midea S8+ robot vacuum as awards. The relevant description of experiencing tasks can be arranged elsewhere.

Please feel free to learn the details via: https://www.midearobotvacuum.com/

S8+ is a High-frequency vibration mop, providing 500 times/min transverse vibration, makes the floor cleaner by 78% compared to other models.

As for users who might have relevant usage experience, precise cleaning must be a major concern, given higher expectation for this feature is projected to the robot than artificial intervention. Laser navigation is thus introduced to facilitate the function and allows preciser cleaning than other models.

Midea S8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner is embedded with a high-performance 20,000-rpm BLDC motor with 4,000pa suction capacity, allowing stronger suction for hair and dust cleaning.

Midea S8+ robot vacuum cleaner adopts the cutting-edge 5th generation LDS laser navigation-enabled solution with smarter entirety planning capacity, which provides more efficient and accurate positioning for cleaning trails.

Midea S8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a 700W high-power motor, 19,000 pa suction, a 2.5L high-capacity dust bag and multi-layer sealing. Above all, it allows users to get their hands liberated for a month-long period without annoying dust bag changing. Meanwhile, by the utilization of user-friendly designs, the entire procedure of cleaning and changing will not cause any form of unpleasant odors.

Nevertheless, when the dust bag is full, the robot will kick off a buzz to alert the user automatically. The robot will process all dust and dirt collection and storage throughout the entire procedure of the usage of the dust box. Users do not really need to worry about tackling with annoying contact with dirty dust and hair anymore.

