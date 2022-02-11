With 350% Appreciation in 2021, SPiCE VC Closes Original Fund to Investors and Makes Way for SPiCE II in Q2 2022

SAN FRANCISCO & ZURICH & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 11, 2022–

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the Blockchain & Tokenization ecosystem, which has revolutionized the VC asset class, has been named the leading tokenized VC by Security Token Market, the largest security token financial data and media firm. The firm’s report, Security Tokens: Annual Performance Review & Outlook, provides statistical, data-driven analysis about the performance and the future of the digital asset market, specifically relating to security tokens.

The report highlighted SPiCE VC’s 2021 stellar performance – experiencing an unprecedented 350% increase in its security token price – making it the top performing fund in this rapidly growing market.

“I am excited about the fund’s stellar performance. At the end of the day, our primary objective is to create value and provide opportunities for our investors in the exploding blockchain and tokenization market. Our success is directly aligned with our mission and investment strategy – identifying growth companies within this growing ecosystem that are led by founders and teams and have the ability to lead in their domain,” said Tal Elyashiv, Founder & Managing Partner of SPiCE VC. “With the overwhelming success of SPiCE VC, we are refocusing efforts on SPiCE II with a similar mission to identify and invest in companies that are helping shape the blockchain ecosystem, which is growing faster than any other industry in history.”

Driving SPiCE’s growth, the fund also experienced three portfolio companies successfully going public in 2021. INX Limited, the blockchain-based platform for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies became the first company to complete an SEC-registered token IPO and most recently began trading on the Neo Exchange in Canada. Additionally, Lottery.com and Bakkt have both gone public at healthy valuations – contributing to the firm’s early and ongoing success. As a result, the fund implemented its first investor payout this quarter.

The SPiCE VC management team made strategic investments in more than 16 portfolio companies within the digital finance ecosystem, including Securitize, which recently launch Securitize Markets, as well as Blockdaemon, which just successfully closed a massive Series C funding round at a valuation of $3.25 Billion.

To learn more about SPiCE VC, visit https://spicevc.com/.

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005372/en/

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com

(312) 315-0160