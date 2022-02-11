SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 11, 2022–

In recent years, Chinese vaping industry leaders RELX and SMOORE are committed to cross-disciplinary fundamental research on atomization mechanism, so as to explore the long-term health effects of vaping.

China’s leading vape brand, RELX has initiated China’s first clinical research on vaping safety. It studies the acute effects of traditional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes on human respiratory system and cardiovascular system. In February 2022, this clinical research has been registered on China Clinical Trial Registry (ChiCTR), a primary registry in the World Health Organization (WHO) Registry Network.

Early in March 2021, RELX had conducted another clinical research on the metabolism and kinetics of nicotine.

In both clinical researches, RELX has adopted the vaping devices made by FEELM, the flagship atomization tech brand belonging to SMOORE, a global leader in atomization technology. Since 2018, FEELM has been in strategic partnership with RELX, as the atomization solution provider.

Moreover, in September 2021, RELX and SMOORE took the lead in drafting two industry standards “General Technical Specifications for Electronic Atomization Devices” and “Safety Technical Specifications for E-liquid”, led by the Electronic Cigarette Industry Committee of China Electronic Chamber of Commerce (ECCC).

In October 2020, a research program on vaping harm reduction jointly conducted by SMOORE and Tongji University was approved by National Natural Science Foundation of China. Over the next few years, SMOORE and Tongji University will continue to conduct a series of researches on the health effects of vaping.

As the industry’s quality benchmark, FEELM is in compliance with its in-house SMOORE 3.0 safety standards. Based on the risk assessment guidance of U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), SMOORE 3.0 covers all of the PMTA tests, including material safety and vapor safety. It also covers all the HPHCs (Harmful and Potentially Harmful Constituents) listed by the U.S.FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Moreover, FEELM has developed a comprehensive safety assessment system, including PMTA non-clinical testing and PMTA health risk assessment.

Meanwhile, FEELM has launched the world’s thinnest ceramic coil vape pod solution – FEELM Air in London on January 18, 2022. Compared with last generation, FEELM Air boasts an overall harm reduction performance improvement of 80%.

Nowadays, global regulators have embraced the public health potential of vaping and been increasingly concerned with scientific evidence. On October 12, 2021, the FDA has granted marketing orders for Vuse Solo, making it the first e-cigarette authorized for sale in the U.S. As the FDA emphasizes, the data submitted demonstrates that marketing of these products is appropriate for the protection of public health.

On December 2, 2021, China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration also issued the draft rules governing e-cigarettes while the regulator has just released the exposure draft of national standards of e-cigarettes on November 30, 2021. According to the exposure draft, the forthcoming national standards set specific quality requirements for vaping products, demanding manufacturers to improve product safety and submit scientific evidence.

As China’s national standards of e-cigarettes come into effective, Chinese industry players will continue to increase their R&D investment and examine the harm reduction of vaping via scientific substantiation.

About FEELM

FEELM tech is a high-quality pod system solution belonging to SMOORE, based on the world’s leading ceramic coil heating technology. Combing with flavor reproduction technology and innovative electronics technology and structure design, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience to global vapers. Focusing on the research of cutting-edge atomization technology, FEELM provides vape brands with total solutions and manufacturing. Now FEELM symbol is on the vape pods of market-leading vaping brands around the world, such as RELX, NJOY, Haka, and VAPO.

About SMOORE

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base. The Company is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 18.9% of the total global market share.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005223/en/

Frankie Chen

Email: frankie.chen@smoorecig.com

Phone: (+86) 13530848319