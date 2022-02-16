Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Business leaders know how integral apps are becoming to everyday business. But they often don’t know where to begin in building them.

However, IT experts and developers who have the know-how aren’t always in on the core business drivers, goals, and pain points.

Low-code and no-code platforms can be the natural equalizer between the two, according to Maarten de Vries, technology alliances program manager for leading low-code provider Mendix. The Boston-based, Siemens-owned company today announced the launch of three new offerings to Amazon Web Services with the hopes of further fostering low-code adoption.

“Our first goal is to inspire customers, show them what is possible,” said de Vries. “A low-code platform can be an abstract process. These new offerings show them what they can do — they can touch it, manipulate it, try it out.”

Low-code is hot and getting hotter

There’s no question that low-code is one of the hottest tech topics right now: According to A2Z Market Research, the global low-code development platforms software market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 30 percent by 2028. Gartner has also forecasted IT tech spending to hit $4.5 trillion by the end of 2022, with enterprise software growing the fastest, by 11.5 percent.

Besides Mendix, top players in the rapidly growing market include OutSystems, Caspio, Appian, Retool, GeneXus, Pega, and Vinyl.

De Vries said Mendix has differentiated itself with its focus on business-IT collaborations, longstanding partnerships, and the resources of its parent company Siemens. The company has partnered with AWS since 2015.The ust-released offerings to the service are the Mendix low-code platform, Intelligent Automation for Banking, and Intelligent Automation for Insurance.

The three offerings are based on enterprise low-code application templates that allow developers and domain experts to create applications that are custom and consistent. In banking, this includes templates for loan and mortgage originations, portfolio management and customer onboarding; in insurance, templates for underwriting, claims management, and quote and buy.

“We’re identifying specific pain points that we know exist in those industries,” said de Vries.

The new tools are available for use by all AWS clients and combine with services including Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Transcribe, and Amazon Rekognition. Customers can also embed AWS Services into their own custom applications. The partnership “brings together market leaders in low code and cloud,” de Vries said, particularly pointing to Mendix’s ability to leverage AWS’ best-in-class AI and ML tools.

“When you bring that into the equation, it allows customers to innovate much more than was possible before,” he said. “We want to make Mendix the fastest, easiest way to build applications on AWS.”

High in the low-code market

Mendix is experiencing hyper growth, having surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue and amassing 10 million users. It has been named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Applications, and its purchase by German automation giant Siemens for $730 million in 2018 was the single largest investment ever in the low-code category.

As de Vries noted, moving to the world of low-code can help both AWS and Mendix customers increase their innovation and intelligent automation initiatives, streamline business processes, improve customer experiences, and drive greater value. As the AWS-Mendix partnership grows and evolves, the intent is to deploy similar platforms for other industries—manufacturing being a natural next step because of parent company Siemens.

As de Vries noted, more and more business leaders are becoming intrigued by low-code and no-code platforms and their implications and benefits. With the massive gap between available talent and demand, everyone is struggling to keep up.

“Customers realize that low-code is here to stay,” he said. “Low-code encompasses the need for speed that everybody has these days.”

Still, that doesn’t mean they know how to go about it: It can be daunting to get started with low code, de Vries acknowledged. Mendix’s new offerings on AWS can help jumpstart the process.

“This makes it real for customers,” he said. “What you see is not what you get, what you see is just the beginning of what you can get. They want to be inspired; they want to see the art of the possible.”

He underscored Mendix’s focus on the business-IT collaboration. This is opposed to competing platforms dedicated to helping developers go faster.

When business leaders and IT leaders can sit side by side and build together, “that is where a lot of the magic happens,” de Vries said. Mendix can help foster that and allow them to collaboratively build faster, better, “first time right” applications and innovations.

“One knows what to build, the other knows how to build it,” de Vries said. “When you can get them to talk, businesspeople suddenly understand what IT is able to offer, and IT understands what the business is looking for. You start to get this experimentation mindset, and with low-code, you can do those experiments quickly.”

He added that, “In the end, that’s what we’re all about: Accelerating innovation.”