The Service Reliability Center FedRAMP engineer role is an engineering discipline that combines software and systems engineering to build and run cloud-scale, distributed, fault-tolerant systems. The team ensures that Nuance services have reliability and uptime to meet the needs of an ever-growing customer base in a mission critical industry: Enterprise hosted products including IVR and AI. Practices such as event response, major incident management, minimizing operational work, deep post-mortem exercises, and prevention of potential outages are factoring into the iterative improvement work that the SRC focuses on. As this role supports government contracts, the ability to obtain and hold security clearances is critical and has a bearing on continued employment.

In this role you will spend a majority of time supporting and being a central point of contact in the SRC with a line of business through phone-based, direct-contact support, as well as through ticketing systems. You will be supporting the products and customers directly. You will also spend a portion of each day working with other team members on a variety of tasks from monitoring, incident management, completing capacity and deployment-based service planning, defining monthly and weekly activities like patch and vulnerability management, and playing a pivotal role in a major incident response team should an incident impact the availability or reliability of one of the Enterprise products. Because of this breadth, the Service Reliability engineer maintains a unique position to see the entire division and interact across all teams.

Innovation starts with inclusion at Oracle. They are committed to creating a workplace where all kinds of people can be themselves and do their best work. It’s when everyone’s voice is heard and valued, that they are inspired to go beyond what’s been done before. That’s why they need people with diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and abilities to help them create the future, and are proud to be an affirmative-action equal opportunity employer.

The malware analyst will be responsible for the planning, design, and build of security architectures, while overseeing the implementation of network and computer security and ensuring compliance with corporate security policies and procedures.

They will be responsible for basic planning, design and build of security systems, applications, environments, and architectures; while overseeing the implementation of security systems, applications, environments and architectures and ensuring compliance with information security standards and corporate security policies and procedures.

A minimum of 5 years related experience in an information security role, supporting security programs and security engineering/architecture in complex enterprise environments is needed for this role. Hands-on experience with enterprise security architecture, engineering, and implementation required.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

The Director of SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting manages the Company’s SEC reporting and technical accounting functions. This role entails a complex technical accounting background and the ability to work with internal and external constituents to evaluate the accounting for key issues impacting the business. This role has a heavy focus on proactively managing the SEC reporting cycle year-round with a continuous improvement mindset. The Director will set the tone for the quality, timeliness, and accuracy of the work performed.

The ideal candidate will have 10+ years progressive experience in a technical accounting function, along with a CPA license, and a Master’s degree in Accounting. Big Four experience is preferred, as is a strong knowledge and experience in accounting and operational accounting.