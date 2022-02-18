Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

According to a new report by Yotascale, out of 357 professionals, 64% agree that the adoption of public cloud or multiple public cloud providers has made observability significantly more difficult; this increases to 74% for the technology industry. The survey results highlight a strong need to gain better visibility into cloud costs while reducing the burden to the affected devops / IT teams that are responsible for those costs.

The promise of the cloud has always been scalability and flexibility of deployment models, and many organizations have realized those benefits. But as multicloud adoption has accelerated — 71% of organizations leverage more than three cloud infrastructure providers – it has become significantly more challenging to track, understand, and properly attribute cloud costs to their appropriate teams.

Sixty-one percent agree that they lack sufficient visibility into which teams own what cloud resources; this increases to 72% for the tech industry. Twenty-four percent of organizations who are considering modifying their monitoring and observability practices are seeing their infrastructure costs scaling too quickly, leading to the need to make changes in their observability practices.

Scott Sinclaire, practice director for ESG who led the research study, said, “Organizations need to operate on average 57% faster than three years ago. Trying to optimize cloud costs at that speed without the aid of a third-party tool leaves many enterprises ill-equipped to have total visibility into their cloud spend and cost attribution, especially for today’s modern architectures and containerized applications.”

