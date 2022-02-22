Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Today, no-code platform Brevity announced that it had raised $2.75 million in a seed funding round led by Contrary Capital. The funding comes as Brevity launches out of beta, and will be used to expand the organization’s technical team.

Brevity’s platform will enable users to use a visual canvas view to build app code via drag-and-drop. Through the interface, users can automatically code apps on the backend to offer great integration with other third-party services and maximize performance, while also reducing engineering time and costs.

The solution provides a tool that can automate the development process, reducing the amount of time that developers spend producing apps and decreasing the overall cost of the software development lifecycle.

Making no-code optimal

Over the past few years, no-code solutions have become increasingly popular as organizations have looked to control the spiraling cost of the software development lifecycle.

In fact, research shows that 57% of IT professionals say the number of staff needed for software development is increasing, while the backlog is increasing at 62% of organizations.

“Currently, creating software is incredibly slow and incredible expensive. The main reason being that software can currently only be built by writing Code, which requires years of practice (or paying someone who has years of practice),” said Brevity Founder Ryley Randall in an exclusive interview.

“By making our interface visual and writing code for our users behind the scenes, we are making software development 10x faster and 10x less expensive,” he said. The idea behind Brevity’s no-code approach, is to let development teams develop code faster and more with less.

A new no-code approach? Turn drag-and-drop into a fully-functional app

As more organizations look to no-code and low-code development solutions, the global low-code development platform market’s revenue is expected to rise from $12,500.6 million in 2020 to $190,792.6 million by 2030.

The no-code market is extremely competitive, with Brevity competing against a range of providers including Airtable, a low-code platform for building collaborative apps used by over 300,000 companies including Netflix and Shopify, which recently raised $735 million in Series F funding and achieved a valuation of $11 billion.

Another key competitor is Webflow, a no-code, canvas-based website builder used by over 3,500,000 designers, which raised $140 million at the start of last year, and is currently valued at $2.1 billion.

However, while there are many no-code automation solutions on the market the organizations can use to develop apps, Randall believes that Brevity’s ability to create drag-and-drop into a fully functional app is what sets it apart.

“When we talk about our secret sauce, we mean the way that we convert the drag and drop of a block in our editor into a fully functional app. While our competitors are no more than just sophisticated configuration tools, we actually write code files for you,” he said.