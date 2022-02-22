Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Forcepoint hopes to simplify security by integrating zero trust and SASE security technologies to safeguard access and data use across web, cloud services, and private applications. Forcepoint’s new all-in-one cloud platform is designed to enable security teams to manage one set of policies via a single console for technologies such as secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB) and zero-trust network access (ZTNA).

The move could potentially mean that organizations need fewer security vendors in their infrastructure, dramatically reducing the costs and burden of managing many products.

Simplifying security can be a daunting task because today’s users can work from anywhere, browse high-risk websites, and connect to unmanaged SaaS apps from unmanaged devices. Today Forcepoint announced ONE, an all-in-one approach that allows one security policy to enforce rules and prevent unauthorized information access or sharing.

For example, a contractor for a financial investment firm could safely access the firm’s internal auditing application without a VPN, or someone could edit a Microsoft 365 document from a personal mobile device, but be prevented from downloading the file or sharing it to another third-party site.

The secure access is achieved through the combination of ZTNA, CASB and SWG working in concert and transparently from a single set of policies, complete with advanced threat protection and integrated data security. With access to over 300 global points of presence (PoPs) built on AWS, employees gain fast, low-latency connectivity and 99.99% uptime regardless of where they are working.

Safe controlled access to data now, mitigates data loss later

To help secure enterprises with hybrid workforces, the Forcepoint ONE cloud platform attempts to simplify security for both traditional and remote workforces by allowing users to gain safe, controlled access to business information on the web, in the cloud and in private applications.

Gartner has positioned Forcepoint (Bitglass), the foundation on which Forcepoint ONE is built, as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). Gartner’s Predicts 2022 report, Consolidated Security Platforms Are the Future, predicts that “By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services and private application access from a single vendor’s security service edge (SSE) platform.”

The report continues, “Single-vendor solutions provide significant operational efficiency and security efficacy, including reduced agent bloat, tighter integration, fewer consoles to use, and fewer locations where data must be decrypted, inspected and recrypted.”

“We’re seeing two worlds collide today. The security market is consolidating from portfolios of products to richly integrated platforms at the same time CISOs are demanding an ‘easy button’ for security. Clearly, the old approach of managing fifty or more products isn’t working when supporting hybrid work environments with seventy-five percent of workers remote and billions of unmanaged devices connecting to business resources.” Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint said.