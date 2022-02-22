Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.



Netgear is launching its first tri-band business-grade Wi-Fi 6E access point aimed at small and medium-size businesses.

The device is called the Insight Managed Tri-band AXE7800 Wireless Access Point and it has cloud management for small and medium businesses.

The addition of Wi-Fi 6E makes gives it fast throughput on the new 6GHz band recently made available for wider wireless broadband access.

Since mid-March 2020, the pandemic drastically affected network usage and caused never-before-seen spikes in network traffic. This trend combined with the growing number of network-attached devices required for business – at home and in offices – has forced small businesses to require enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities that improve performance, spectrum efficiency and throughput.

The WAX630E answers each of these demands by providing all the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 access points while supporting the new wider 6GHz Wi-Fi band, said Doug Cheung, director of product line manager for small business wireless at Netgear, in an interview with VentureBeat.

“This is tantamount to opening a whole separate, parallel Wi-Fi superhighway along the existing 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands,” said Cheung. “I’m very happy to see the industry moving in this direction. We’re happy to take this into the small and medium business direction.”

Netgear’s WiFI 6E access point starts at $350.

Netgear created WiFi 6E technology for the smart, connected home with products such as the Orbi Quad-band Mesh WiFi 6E System (RBKE960 Series), as well as the Nighthawk RAXE500 and RAXE300 routers. Now the company is adding products for small and medium businesses with WAX630E – ideally suited for the manufacturing, education, hospitality, municipality and retail sectors or any small business with limited IT staff.

The WAX630E features a tri-band design, enabling the latest Wi-Fi 6E technologies. On both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands, the WAX630E can operate in the widest 160MHz Wi-Fi channels. All three bands, 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz fully enable AX technologies such as MU-MIMO.

Altogether, the WAX630E delivers an aggregate throughput of 7.8Gbps, giving client devices on all three Wi-Fi bands ultra-fast access to the internet and intranet.

The access point has low latency with 14 additional 80 MHz channels for expanded spectrum capacity and less congestion. It has combined wireless speeds of up to 7.8Gbps across its channels. It can handle eight Wi-Fi streams, with two streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 2.4GHz.



The Netgear Insight Managed Wi-Fi 6E AXE7800 Tri-Band Access Point (WAX630E) are

available in two models on NETGEAR.com.

The Netgear WAX630 E-100NAS sells for $350, while the Netgear WAX630EP-100NAS sells for $370.