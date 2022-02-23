Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Today, Arrcus announced an upgrade to version 2.0 of the ACE (Arrcus Connected Edge) Platform, a computing platform designed to support more flexible network configurations and intelligent embedded applications in the network itself. The new layer brings more opportunities for network engineers and developers to push more computation to the edges of the network.

“Digital technology is transforming the world around us at an ever increasing pace, changing every aspect of business and consumer experience. You need high-speed, high-bandwidth, intelligently routed networks with ultra-low latency to make that possible,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus.

The company imagines that the new features will be of interest first to network engineers building out more sophisticated topologies spanning hybrid clouds and local networks. But it also anticipates that developers creating newer applications like decentralized finance will want to use the capabilities of embedding code in the network layer.

Software-controlled networks like those supported by Arrcus are attracting attention. The previous generation routers from established firms like Cisco, Juniper or Arista don’t offer the same flexibility or customization options as this new generation.

“Dynamically programmable networks in turn need a common layer that extends across the transport network, spanning routing and switching, and extending from edge to core,” said Ayyar. “This new network architecture needs to be robust and dynamically programmable, e.g., for routing data by determining the best path for low latency and ensuring application performance. “

Arrcus hopes that this flexibility will attract developers that need the kind of quick response that edge computing and intelligent networks can provide. For instance, some of the new blockchain applications require elaborate consensus protocols that thrive on fast interaction. Smart appliances and other intelligent devices that want to upload their data to a cloud also benefit from close connections.

“Applications that require dynamic reprogramming of the network, fast and distributed decision making, and low latency computing are the ones that thrive in this edge environment,” explained Ayyar in an interview. “Web3 and IoT applications are good examples of apps that will require such a dynamic network foundation. In other words, rich metaverse environments, large volume of blockchain transactions, precision remote robotics and automated factories.”

Outside companies will also be able to create partnerships to develop for the Arrcus layer, a program called PACE for “Partner with ACE.” These companies will receive early access to new versions of the software and SDK and path for coordinating their own development and marketing. Arrcus will help co-market and certify these applications.

“Vapor is a good example of a pre-launch partner that is working closely with Arrcus to enable distributed networks and network services,” explained Ayyar. “As the program evolves, we will make additional announcements of partners in PACE.”

Version 2.0 of ACE is a bundle of the latest version of some tools:

ArcIQ – intelligent analytics

Arrcus VDR – Virtual distributed routing

ArcEdge + ArcOrchestrator v2.1.1 – A configurable NAT system to support multi-cloud networking

ArcOS v4.3.1 – Arrcus’s version of a network operating system

Arrcus is offering these tools in a variety of bundles and configurations, allowing users to pick and choose. The new versions will be priced as subscriptions with periodic renewal. In the past, Arrcus offered some of the individual products as subscriptions, but now several bundles will open up that possibility for the entire constellation.