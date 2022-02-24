PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 24, 2022–

BuzzAR, Southeast Asia’s first woman-led metaverse startup raises US$3.8 million seed funding to make everyone an NFTs creator globally. The current seed round is an oversubscribed round with investors from F50 Elevate in Austin, Texas, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.

UC Berkeley alumni, Bell Beh, Co-Founder & CEO of BuzzAR, is returning to the Bay Area in March to meet top VC firms at the Sand Hill road, participate in SXSW, and discuss the company’s Series A funding. “I’m so excited to be back in the US. I still remember BuzzAR was born in my UC Berkeley dorm room”, said Ms. Beh.

BuzzAR is poised to be Southeast Asia’s first metaverse startup that has fully scaled the 7 enablers of the metaverse, which is online gaming (2013), VR (2015), Augmented Reality (AR) (2018), Digital Twin (2019), Avatar engine (2021). In 2022, BuzzAR is launching the last 2 enablers, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Social Networking (2022).

BuzzAR will launch a new Web3 product, called CryptoToon, an avatar NFTs platform in the coming weeks. Users can create their own avatars, drop their own NFTs using the CryptoToon API. CryptoToon is riding on BuzzAR’s HappyToon avatar engine, 2 million user-generated avatars are created from 163 countries.

BuzzAR’s Co-Founder and CTO, Ken Lim, has published 20 games and amassed 20 million players without VC funding. Now, he joins BuzzAR with all the profitable business assets from Play Spirit Games, including The Cooking Game VR, the No.1 Cooking VR game on Meta (Oculus Rift). The company has doubled its headcounts and delivered stellar revenue growth, with over 10x revenue growth, post-acquisition.

“Web3 is projected to be a multi-trillion market by 2026. Currently, men dominate 81% of participation in the space, we will change this. We are building an inclusive metaverse, and we want everyone, both men and women, regardless of where you are, we want to get you an early entry ticket to this multi-trillion dollar industry.”, said Co-Founder & CEO of BuzzAR, Bell Beh.”

