A new study from Prolego found a new and growing group — the AI native, defined by their ability to build relationships with the AI around them. They have an intuitive understanding of the rules of AI and how to shape it for their needs. They co-create with artificial intelligence and are willing to invest in it over time. They see AI not as an amenity but as something that makes their lives more comfortable, convenient and connected. This change in behaviors, values, and mindsets is moving the business benchmark from digital experiences to AI relationships. In this transition, many companies are feeling the encroaching threat of irrelevance.

The most surprising finding was that 40% of consumers believe the only reason significant AI integration hasn’t occurred yet is because the needed AI innovation doesn’t exist yet. But it has. Consumers not only engage in daily interactions with Google Home and Alexa, but also rely on smart services for grocery delivery, online shopping, banking, and more. They see companies that don’t adopt AI as old-fashioned and nearly two-thirds believe AI will have a positive impact over the next ten years.

While consumers have become more comfortable with giving up data to reap the benefits of AI-driven interactions, communication and transparency are still key. The report found the majority of people feel more comfortable when companies explain how they safeguard data (61%) and clearly communicate the details of their technology (54%).

Collaborating with AI is the new norm. People increasingly expect platforms, products, and services to act like AI technologies.

In short, companies must start using artificial intelligence to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. How? Consider the user experience you want to provide, aim to edit cognitive friction, double down on transparency around your technology and train your product to think like your consumer until it becomes their product.

To arrive at these conclusions, the research team considered 150 resources on cultural dynamics in the AI consumer space, as well as surveying 1,055 adults all across the US, ranging in age from 18 to 64 and representing all walks of life. Additionally, the team conducted 20 in-depth interviews with people in 13 states and spoke with 20 industry leaders and experts in the world of AI.

Read the full report by Prolego.