According to a new report by Camera IQ, 76% of consumers have already used AR, and more than half of those who have not yet tried AR say they hope to do so in the future. AR also has the potential to “go viral”: 78% of consumers say they are likely to share a brand’s AR experience on social media. More than four out of 10 say they are more likely to share an AR experience than other types of brand posts.

Augmented reality is the gateway to the metaverse because it transforms social media platforms into co-creative, mixed reality experiences. Camera IQ’s study takes a deep dive into consumer preferences and behavior surrounding augmented reality, social media and ecommerce. It reveals how brands can leverage AR in marketing today while laying the groundwork for their metaverse strategies.

Funny and flattering effects, AR games and AR product visualizations resonate with consumers. The most common experience consumers encounter is product visualizations at 39%. AR product visualizations also accelerate the buyer’s journey: 59% of consumers say they would be more likely to purchase a product they’ve seen visualized through AR.

Consumers enjoy funny and flattering AR effects, branded AR games, and AR product visualizations.

Major brands like Bumble, Away, and Smashbox have demonstrated how augmented reality complements mainstream channels like social media, SEO, and influencer marketing campaigns. Mobile commerce and consumer behavior are moving further and further into the metaverse. In that landscape, AR is the missing piece that will allow companies to offer the digital experiences that consumers expect.

To conduct this study, Camera IQ surveyed 1,500 US consumers in December 2021. Respondents’ ages ranged from 16 to 54+, with the majority falling between ages 18 and 44. The survey was carried out on a platform called Pollfish, whose global panel includes over 550MM consumers. Camera IQ also leveraged reputable third-party industry and consumer studies to validate the research and provide additional context.

