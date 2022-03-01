Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

A new report by OPSWAT found that, despite malware analysis becoming a mature business function, a glaring 93% of organizations are challenged by malware analysis. Among the top malware analysis challenges are lack of automation (58%), lack of integration (56%), and lack of team experience in using tools (45%). These ultimately result in poor data outcomes and an inefficient process that can create a bottleneck — and when responding to an attack, time is of the essence. Most alarming is that, because of these combined challenges, only 3% of organizations are able to fully investigate and resolve malicious files through malware analysis, and one in five (22%) resolve less than half of their malicious files.

As organizations grapple with Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), targeted attacks, and highly motivated ransomware groups, malware analysis has become a critical business process in order to proactively consume threat intelligence to better understand their adversaries and hunt for threats to stay ahead of attackers.



The report identifies the attitudes, statistics, trends and best practices to address file-based threats and to help organizations understand the greatest challenges facing malware analysis today so they can make better informed decisions and improve their own programs.

Malware analysis is a time-consuming manual process, made all the more complex by tools that are not integrated. Such monotonous workflows can become the source of employee burnout, or introduce human error into the process, making the demand for high-performance and accurate solutions a premium. The technical limitations of malware analysis and the struggle to find experienced malware analysts are two sides of the same coin, and if malware analysis is to continue maturing as a business function, then organizations need to be aware of their current limitations and begin investing in more automated, integrated, and accurate solutions — resulting in a stronger security posture and higher performing staff.

The report surveyed 309 qualified participants in 17+ industries within critical infrastructure sectors.

Read the full report by OPSWAT.