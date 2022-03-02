If you’re looking for a new job, you have come to the right place. Check out some of the great openings from our lovely job board now.

Indeed has a rapidly growing and highly-capable Engineering organization building the most popular job site on the planet. With engineering hubs in Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Tokyo, Singapore, Hyderabad, Dublin, Aberdeen, and Vancouver, they are improving people’s lives all around the world, one job search at a time.

As a Software Engineering Manager at Indeed, you will provide hands-on leadership of a team of developers building integrations to partner systems. You will both contribute directly to building integrations, act as the point of contact for reviewing technical documentation for potential new integrations, and manage a combination of employees and contractors to deliver integrations.

The successful candidate will power the delivery of all display and video ads across all publishers and partners with minimal integration effort required from publishers. They will render and optimize display ad creatives so that ads appear to job seekers with the optimal user experience. To achieve this, a lot of innovations need to happen at the front end, back end, and in machine learning layers. They will effectively communicate and work with broad stakeholders such as product managers, UX designer, data scientists, business teams, and other engineering teams so that the team can build the right product in the right way.

The teams at Inpixon are innovators of Indoor Intelligence, delivering actionable insights for people, places, and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning, and analytics, they help to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. Their Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions harness the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) now to create exceptional experiences.

They are motivated by and focused on a vision to ‘do good’ with indoor data and build something that can quite literally change the world we interact with. They take pride in the way they positively impact the daily lives of customers and continue to push the boundaries of how the platform can benefit others.

Reporting to the Director, Customer Engineering, Inpixon is adding an Android Developer to the team. This is an exciting opportunity for an innovative, solution-driven coder to make a powerful impact on the responsiveness and quality of new mobile functionality — and the future of the way people work and experience the indoor world. You will work on major feature and function development that broadens the range of use cases for the product, including managing the rollout of production code, bug fixing, and developing the UI/UX. You will maintain high-quality standards, researching and implementing updates. You will work with clients to create patches that unblock their integrations and resolve their issues. This is a chance to have your voice heard as you research updates to keep Inpixon a top contender in the indoor solution market.

DevOps within Nuance R&D drives deployment excellence and product quality through a software-defined approach to operations and infrastructure. They are currently hiring a Senior DevOps Engineer with a passion for both development and infrastructure, who dreams of programmatically controlling the full stack needed to run high-quality SaaS products.

You will be part of a dynamic team, working within the Core Tech R&D organization to build out a release pipeline for cutting-edge AI products and services. You will be responsible for ensuring that applications are highly available, reliable, and performing. This includes investigating internally generated and externally generated defect reports, proposing and executing fixes, performing root cause analysis of how defects and performance issues were introduced to production, corrective action implementation, correcting system state and analysis and knowledge sharing with software engineers.

You will also design and implement systems for detecting performance issues and defects within service applications. Creating application performance trend analysis reports will also be a major responsibility.

Knowledge and hands on experience with Kubernetes, docker, and other Cloud Native technologies (we value experience with AKS, Envoy, Ambassador, Harness, Rook, Azure File/Disk/Blob, Min.io, OpenTracing, Jaeger, etc.) are preferred for this position.