Connecteam, the company behind an all-in-one platform for managing the deskless workforce, has raised $120 million in a series C round of funding.

An estimated 80% of the global workforce are “deskless,” that is, not working from a fixed location. This includes construction, retail, field services, health care, hospitality, logistics, and more — and it’s these people that Connecteam is setting out to serve.

Founded in 2014, businesses such as Foot Locker, McDonald’s, and Nike use Connecteam to communicate with their frontline workers, including broadcasting announcements and conducting surveys; enabling managers to schedule shifts and workers to clock in and out; engage with workers through training courses or recognizing specific achievements; and create and allocate tasks.

Connecteam: Time clock timesheet

Connecteam includes GPS tracking support, allowing managers to track where their field service personnel are at a given point in time, and how long they spend traveling between jobs or collect supplies.

Connecteam: GPS tracking

Elsewhere, an enterprise-specific edition packs a bunch of extra features, such as two-factor authentication (2FA) for admins, biometric authentication for the mobile app, API access, and more.

And at the heart of the Connecteam platform is the admin dashboard, where managers can add and remove features to the employee app, export reports, control admin access, supervise workers, and track all the relevant data from across the workforce.

Connecteam: Admin dashboard

Working capital

Prior to now, Connecteam had raised around $38 million, and with another $120 million in the bank, the company said that it’s now well-financed to expand its R&D, triple the size of its team, and scale globally.

The company’s series C round was co-led by Stripes and Insight Partners, with participation from Tiger Global, Qumra Capital, and O.G. Tech.

Connecteam is up against a number of other legacy and newer players in the workforce management realm, including Skedulo and WorkJam, which raised $75 million and $35 million respectively last summer, while enterprise cloud software giant Workday offers some similar tooling.

Put simply, software to help companies manage their frontline and deskless workforce is hot, a sign — perhaps — that certain industries that were previously resistant to digitization, are changing tack.

“Employees and managers alike crave high quality tools and experiences in their work life,” Connecteam CEO and cofounder Amir Nehemia noted in a press release. “Connecteam is committed to providing those tools — from day-to-day operations, to internal communication and all the way to HR and people management. I strongly believe that any deskless business must have an app to run their operations.”