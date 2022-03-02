MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 2, 2022–

Zudy today announced the release of Vinyl 3.2, the latest version of the Company’s low-code no-code application development platform, aimed at empowering large enterprises and our rapidly growing developer community. Version 3.2 introduces ground-breaking additions to the Vinyl platform. The new release intuitively accommodates developer workflows, integration with over 500 systems and advanced intelligent automation to further speed app development and reduce complexity for professional and citizen developers.

“Three Dog Night famously said, ‘It’s easy to be hard,’ certainly true of most Application Development Platforms. Vinyl is different; Vinyl gets more powerful each release while becoming easier and more intuitive to use,” said Tom Kennedy, Zudy Founder and CTO.

“Working on the 3.2 release gave me a new perspective on how simple and fast we can make application development,” stated Cody David, Zudy’s Chief Solution Architect. “With this new version of Vinyl our goal of simplicity and power was achieved.”

Vinyl 3.2 delivers a simplified and streamlined application development experience. The updated platform intuitively supports developers every step of the way to build and maintain apps for any use case at scale. Vinyl training resources, tools, and assets have all been lifted front and center to best assist our developer community. Vinyl 3.2 new features include:

Framework Consolidation

Redesigned App Workbench

Auto-build Accelerators

Security Enhancements

For a FREE TRIAL or more information on Zudy’s Vinyl 3.2 release please contact info@Zudy.com.

About ZUDY

Zudy, based in the United States with 5 STAR (G2, PeerSpot, Gartner Peer Insights) ratings for low-code no-code application development platforms, easily works with all Legacy systems including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Veeva and hundreds more… Deploy enterprise grade apps in a week. All Zudy Apps align with your security including stringent Life Sciences requirements. Zudy has thousands of applications deployed across the globe. Every Zudy App is multi-lingual, web and mobile with no barriers of technical complexity found in other low-code platforms. Zudy enables every customer to succeed using experts to train and augment your development team until ready to deploy independently. Follow Zudy on Twitter @ZudySoftware or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/Zudy.

