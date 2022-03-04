SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 4, 2022–

SMOORE, a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, today announced that it has ranked among Top 100 in 2021 Chinese Enterprise PCT International Patent Application Ranking, as the No.1 in the electronic atomization sector, with 84 PCT international patent applications. SMOORE’s strategic partner and China’s leading vape brand RELX is also on the list, with 74 PCT international patent applications.

Based on the number of PCT international patent applications in 2021, the ranking is published by IPRdaily, an intellectual property media with global influence, and a global patent database, incoPat.

By December 31, 2021, SMOORE had over 3408 patents applications cumulatively, with more than 1570 invention patent applications and over 1674 authorized patent applications. As a global vaping industry leader, it had submitted up to 730 international patent applications from 2016 to 2021; particularly in the U.S, SMOORE’s patent applications had been close to those of Altria.

Focusing on the development of atomization technology, the company has over 600 international patent applications related to atomization coils. Driven by its world-leading atomization technology patents, SMOORE has launched the world’s thinnest ceramic coil vape pod solution – FEELM Air, in January 2022. Equipped with the new generation of Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil, FEELM Air features 7 major breakthroughs in vaping experience, including ultimate design, reliability, flavor and joyful interactive experience.

To date, SMOORE has acquired over 1500 R&D experts from different scientific backgrounds and established 10 fundamental research centers around the world for the cross-disciplinary research, with 5 new research centers in preparation.

Moreover, SMOORE filed a complaint to the United States International Trade Commission against 38 American and Canadian enterprises and individuals for copyright infringement in October 2021. The alleged parties violated section 337 of the Traffic Act of 1930, in which certain products, oil-vaping cartridges and components contain the same features as SMOORE’s Products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005121/en/

Frankie Chen

frankie.chen@smoorecig.com