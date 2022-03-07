Event to feature talks by Melanie Fellay, Brian Murray, Allan Adler and Doug Landis

Craft Ventures signs on as first sponsor

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 7, 2022–

SalesTechEX, the first vendor-agnostic conference focusing on the sales technology industry, today announced Melanie Fellay, Brian Murray, Allan Adler and Doug Landis as speakers at the inaugural event. The invitation-only conference is April 19-20 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005705/en/

The inaugural SalesTechEX is April 19-20 in Austin, Texas. The goal of this invitation-only event is to bring together company founders, C-level executives and investors to discuss the growth opportunities in the sales technology market. Speakers include Melanie Fellay – CEO, Spekit; Brian Murray – Partner & COO, Craft Ventures and co-founder of Cabal; Allan Adler- managing partner at Digital Bridge Partners and Doug Landis – growth partner at Emergence Capital. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Scott Ingram, founder and CEO of SalesTechEX, the goal of the conference is to bring together company founders, C-level executives and investors to discuss the growth opportunities in the sales tech market. “Last year more than $2 billion was invested in this sector. Just since the beginning of 2022 more than $1 billion has been raised. We are seeing a lot of opportunity here and think it’s the right time to bring together key players to discuss.”

Topics for discussion include:

Melanie Fellay – CEO, Spekit: Building with Your Brain, Leading with Your Heart

– CEO, Spekit: Building with Your Brain, Leading with Your Heart Brian Murray – Partner & COO, Craft Ventures and co-founder of Cabal: Your Newest Sales Channel: Your Investors & Advisors

– Partner & COO, Craft Ventures and co-founder of Cabal: Your Newest Sales Channel: Your Investors & Advisors Allan Adler – managing partner at Digital Bridge Partners: Applying the GoToEcosystem Framework

– managing partner at Digital Bridge Partners: Applying the GoToEcosystem Framework Doug Landis – growth partner at Emergence Capital: How to Leverage Product-Led Growth to Drive Revenue

Along with the speakers, there will be a pitch competition, where executives will pitch their companies to investors. There will also be a reverse pitch competition where venture investors will pitch their services to company executives.

“I’ve been tracking the sales tech industry for more than a decade and there has never been a more exciting time,” said Nancy Nardin, senior director at SBI and creator of the B2B Enterprise SalesTech Landscape. “SalesTechEX is a great opportunity for key players in the industry to gather and discuss the future of this space.”

Along with the first set of speakers, SalesTechEX also announced its first event sponsor, Craft Ventures. “Having Craft partner with us on our inaugural event shows their commitment to the space,” Ingram said. “They bring a lot to the table and will add to the conversation.”

For more information about SalesTechEX, or to request an invitation to the event, go to www.salestechex.com.

About SalesTechEX

As a sector, sales technology is exploding. In 2021 alone, more than $2.1 billion was invested in sales technology companies. However, to date there has not been a single, vendor-agnostic, non-analyst sponsored examination of this category. Until now. SalesTechEX brings together executives and investors in the sales tech space in an invitation-only event, to explore where the industry is today, where it’s going and how companies and investors can be a part of it. It’s a great opportunity to learn from industry experts and an excellent chance to network with peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005705/en/

Dara Quackenbush

dara@top1.fm