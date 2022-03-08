Join today's leading executives online at the Data Summit on March 9th. Register here.

Axonius, a cybersecurity company that brings visibility to companies’ IT environments to better secure their infrastructure, has raised $200 million in a series E round of funding.

Even with the best of intentions, companies can’t protect their digital assets if they don’t know that they’re even there — and that is where asset inventory management enters the fray. Founded in 2017, Axonius integrates with myriad data sources to give companies a full inventory of all their assets, enabling them to mitigate any threats due to security gaps they uncover.

An “asset” could be anything from a physical device to a cloud instance or user account — anything that forms part of a potential attack surface. As of January, Axonius also offers SaaS management smarts, giving organizations a “single source of truth” for their cloud software landscape.

Axonius dashboard

In it short history so far, Axonius has amassed a roster of customers that include Schneider Electric, The New York Times, Wacom, and AB InBev.

Remote control

Prior to now, Axonius had raised around $195 million, including a $100 million tranche last year, and with another $200 million in the bank — valuing the company at a cool $2.6 billion — the company is well-financed to capitalize on industry’s rapid transition to remote- or hybrid working.

Indeed, with IT “assets” now potentially spread out over thousands of individual locations, it’s harder for IT and security teams to keep track of everything, such as what software employees are running on company devices, and whether their software is correctly configured in line with a company’s security policies.

Axonius’ series E round was led by Accel, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alkeon, Stripes, ICONIQ, DTCP, Silver Lake Waterman, Alta Park Capital, and Owl Rock.