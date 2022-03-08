Unstoppable Domains has teamed up with 65 companies to launch the Women of web3 diversity and education Initiative with a $10 million grant.

The 65 supporting organizations include Blockchain.com, Deloitte, Google Cloud, Polygon, Gemini, and Consensys.

San Francisco-based Unstoppable Domains has a platform for user-controlled digital identity on web3 with more than two million registered domains. It is a blockchain domain name provider.

The Unstoppable Women of web3 initiative is a diversity and education group focusing on training the next generation of talent, with a mission to equalize the playing field early in the web3 era. All collaborators have committed to a pledge to feature work created by historically marginalized groups in at least half of all materials used for web3 education.

In addition, Unstoppable Domains will distribute over $10 million worth of NFT domains to support women in their Web3 journey.

“The future of web3 is around a powerful value position to businesses and consumers. Our goal is to ensure that diversity, which is a key indicator of innovation, is included in the fabric of the web3 movement,” said Sandy Carter, senior vice president of Unstoppable Domains and founder of Unstoppable Women of web3, in a statement. “With education, community, and mentoring, we’re lowering the barrier to entry for women and creating investment, job opportunities, and training for millions of women around the world.”

Women of web3 partners.

The group launches on International Women’s Day with a 24-hour Twitter Spaces focused on web3 related topics, featuring the first 65 organizations to support the initiative.

Those organizations include 360Fashion for Web3, African Leadership Group, Alchemy, Algorand, Altair, Ancient Warriors, Arizona State University (ASU), AudPop, BFF, Binance.US, Bitstamp, Blockchain Association, Blockchain.com, BlockFi, Blue Studios (showcasing its NFT kids wallet), CTO Advisors, Capital Factory, Chipper, Consensys, Crypto Chicks, Crypto Tech Women, Decentraland, Deloitte, The Drone Racing League, DLZP Group, Efi Pylarinou Co., Fame Lady Squad, FemPeak, Future Intelligence Group, Gemini, Girls in Tech, GMI Studios (Deadheads), Good Dollar, Google Cloud, Jeremiah Owyang Kaleido Insights, Lazy Lions, Mighty Digital, MktgNutz, NFT Heat, NFT365, NEO, Nyla Collection, OpenSea, Opera, Pazly.dev, Polygon, Ripple, The Sandbox, Sheros, SonderConnect, Surge, theCube, Thunderbird School of Global Management, TiE Global, TPI, TokenPlace, Unstoppable Domains, Valiant Entertainment, Verve Events International, We3, Women in Blockchain, Women Leaders of Data, and Your Story.

“The rise of web3 technology presents an incredible opportunity to help connect this next generation of innovators with the tools and supportive networks they need to be a part of this rapidly changing space,” said Christin Brown, global financial services strategy & solutions lead at Google Cloud, in a statement. “Google Cloud is proud to be a part of the Unstoppable Women of Web3 initiative and support the growth of tomorrow’s female leaders.”

“Deloitte works with clients to harness the opportunities and capabilities that blockchain and web3 technologies have to offer and to capitalize on this next major wave of disruption and innovation,” said Janet Foutty, executive chair of the board at Deloitte U.S., in a statement “As a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and women in tech, our goal is to ensure there is equitable access for women in building the future of the internet.”

Unstoppable Women of Web3 will encourage women to learn, participate and drive diversity in the web3 community, with a focus on how women can bring their superpowers to impact the space. Initial themes will be: how to get started, the technology of web3 (including blockchain), creators including art, music, gaming, and more.

In addition, the group will tackle community building, investing, and teaching women how to be change-makers. This knowledge will be shared through Twitter Spaces, Discord, Telegram and in-person events, starting with a live event at SXSW in Capital Factory’s HQ. Unstoppable Domains Learning and Development will be sharing content with all of the community members.

Along with Unstoppable Domains donating $10 million worth of free domains for all attending the International Women’s Day events and other activities throughout the year, OpenSea is hosting an auction on March 8 that includes IWD.nft, IWD.crypto, Crypto Chicks, Surge, Nyla Collection NFT, a Lazy Lion NFT, and Bella.

The funds raised will go to Girls in Tech, a nonprofit focused on educating and training the next generation of women leaders. In addition, Decentraland has committed to support Unstoppable Women of web3 in building a WoW3’s headquarters.

Sandy Carter of Unstoppable Domains helped start Unstoppable Women of web 3.

“Decentraland is honored to participate in the Unstoppable Women of web3 campaign, and actively create a more equal world in the virtual setting. We’re excited to onboard more people to web3 and ensure it’s a welcoming environment for us all,” said Marja Konttinen, marketing director, Decentraland, in a statement.

The Unstoppable Women of Web3 group will publish a quarterly “100 Inspirational Women of Web3,” putting a spotlight on these amazing women changing the world, and will launch a list of Women Speakers on a variety of web3 topics to act as a resource for event coordinators. In addition, there will be a mentorship program powered by Girls in Tech.

“The Metaverse and web3 is an incredible movement that will impact nearly every aspect of our personal and professional lives in the near future,” said Adriana Gascoigne, CEO of Girls in Tech, in a statement. “We want to make sure women have a seat at the table as this iteration in technology begins to take shape and evolve, which is why Girls in Tech is expanding our offerings to include a focus on Web3 skills training and programs.”

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control.