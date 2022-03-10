Check out these brilliant roles now, and dust off those CVs.

Indeed strives to cultivate an inclusive and accessible workplace where all people feel comfortable being themselves. They are looking to grow their teams with more people who share an enthusiasm for innovation and creating the best experience for job seekers.

If you are an engineer who’s passionate about building impactful products that scale to tens of millions of page views a day, Indeed is looking for you. Indeed offers skilled developers like you a complex development ecosystem with short release cycles. Every week sees the new release of multiple products that meet the needs of job seekers worldwide.

Inpixon’s Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions offer clients the ability to leverage location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional indoor experiences. They provide a comprehensive suite of Indoor Intelligence solutions with the plug-in architecture and open APIs that enable interoperability and seamless integration with other systems increasing the reach, flexibility, and power of solutions.

Reporting to the Director, Customer Engineering, Inpixon are adding an iOS Developer to the team. This is an exciting opportunity for an innovative, solution-driven coder to make a powerful impact on the responsiveness and quality of new mobile functionality — and the future of the way people work and experience the indoor world. You will work on major feature and function development that broadens the range of use cases for the product, including managing the rollout of production code, bug fixing, and developing the UI/UX. You will maintain high-quality standards, researching and implementing updates. You will work with clients to create patches that unblock their integrations and resolve their issues. This is a chance to have your voice heard as you research updates to keep them a top contender in the indoor solution market.

Twitter is the best and fastest place to see what’s happening and what people are talking about all around the world. For them, life’s not about a job, it’s about purpose. They believe real change starts with conversation. At Twitter, your voice matters.

Their vision is to lead the industry in building trust through powerful, easy-to-use tools and features that provide transparency and give control to customers over their experience and data. They have strong customer focus — they connect directly with customers who are using their products, and use their guidance to make meaningful improvements.

You will join a team that is passionate about building user-facing consumer integrity products to ensure users’ healthy participation on Twitter — while reducing the amount of unhealthy content (abusive, toxic, illegal) on the platform.

They are looking for an engineer with at least 5 years experience in industry. First off, you don’t need a Computer Science degree to apply. Twitter encourages people from both CS and non-CS backgrounds with equivalent work experience to apply. Not only strong technically, you have shown that you can work effectively with product managers, designers, and other engineering teams. You have a fierce sense of ownership, caring deeply about the quality of everything that you deliver into your customers’ hands.

You love the challenge of engineering, and are confident in your ability to bring clarity and direction to ambiguous problem spaces.