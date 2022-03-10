CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 10, 2022–

Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the 2021 Acquia Partner of the Year award. Bounteous is being honored as a top-performing partner for the company’s outstanding performance in 2021 and for helping to create more transformative digital experiences across the entire customer journey with Acquia. This marks the second time in three years that Bounteous has been awarded this highly coveted recognition.

Bounteous worked closely with Acquia throughout the year to surface opportunities for growth – from product advancements to joint prospecting, marketing, and deal partnering. Bounteous also excelled at creating joint offerings, including Customer Data Platform (CDP) QuickStart Packages, that pave the way in providing best-of-class digital experience solutions for clients.

Bounteous is an Acquia Global Level Partner and maintains the most accreditations of any non-Acquia firm in North America with 13 Acquia Triple Certified Drupal Credentials and over 100+ Drupal developer certifications. Bounteous is an early implementer of the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform and collaborates with customers around the globe to raise brand awareness, establish dominant market positions and offer differentiated solutions in partnership with Acquia.

“Congratulations to Bounteous, who went above and beyond to deliver substantial value to our joint customers during another year of rapid digitalization,” said Chris Doggett, Acquia’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Since last year’s Partner Awards, we’ve seen how partners, brands, and businesses across the globe have adapted to new ways of operating. We look forward to celebrating the exceptional work of Bounteous, who continues to elevate the standard of customer experience by leveraging Acquia’s Open DXP and the expertise of our partner ecosystem.”

The Acquia Partner Awards recognize 17 outstanding partners across four global regions. The awards acknowledge excellence in overall revenue performance, growth with Acquia’s Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), outstanding contributions to Acquia product innovation and impact on their communities.

“Our long-term relationship with Acquia has continued to thrive and grow over the last several years as we’ve worked together with brands to elevate their digital adoption in the face of a global health crisis,” said Seth Dobbs, CTO of Bounteous. “We’re very honored by this award, and look forward to continuing to drive ROI and impact for our mutual clients.”

Bounteous team members maintain specializations and expertise across all of Acquia’s products and they continually help customers maximize conversion. As part of Acquia’s Partner Advisory Board, Bounteous invests heavily in beta testing to help advance products with Acquia to ensure their teams are at the forefront of industry trends and solution offerings. The partnership has truly transformed and empowered marketing organizations to deliver better customer experiences and maximize ROI for clients.

To learn more about Acquia’s Partner of the Year Award, please visit https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-recognizes-global-partners.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005412/en/

Bounteous

Sarah Baker

(773) 296-2600

sarah.baker@bounteous.com