Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company, CData Software, revealed today that it has launched Connect Cloud, a new platform it claims instantly enables access to real-time data and unified connection to cloud applications. CData contends that this is the industry’s first consolidated cloud data connectivity platform, connecting to more than 250 cloud applications, databases, APIs and services with no coding, installation or special skills required.

Rather than moving or copying data, Connect Cloud grants access to real-time data in its current state and location — something more and more IT managers want as an option.

Next-gen organizations are looking for democratized access to their data in real time, so that line-of-business employees can use it when they need it and IT specialists don’t need to intervene. CData provides a centralized cloud-based app for managing various integration points and connections to real-time data from a company’s ecosystem of data sources.

Using this cloud package, line-of-business employees ostensibly can utilize business intelligence, analytics reporting and other business initiatives more efficiently. Use cases can include:

Real-time dashboards: Sales and marketing teams can utilize Connect Cloud to leverage analytics, streamline reporting and create dashboards that update and inform teams in real time.

Sales and marketing teams can utilize Connect Cloud to leverage analytics, streamline reporting and create dashboards that update and inform teams in real time. Unified data sharing: Connect Cloud allows for data sharing solutions that unify and streamline applications in an accounting department, for example.

Connect Cloud allows for data sharing solutions that unify and streamline applications in an accounting department, for example. Simplified compliance: Highly regulated industries such as health insurance, telecommunications and banking can share data in real time, allowing them to meet compliance requirements.

Highly regulated industries such as health insurance, telecommunications and banking can share data in real time, allowing them to meet compliance requirements. Enhanced BI tools: C-Suite executives can analyze data from hundreds of sources to make informed and impactful business decisions.

Putting data into the hands of businesses

“Organizations rely on the cloud more than ever before, but crucial data sources remain cut off and disconnected, holding businesses back from realizing their full potential,” CEO Amit Sharma stated in a media advisory. “By putting data into the hands of businesses on their terms, CData Connect Cloud empowers organizations to adapt and change as quickly as their data does.”

Ninety percent of enterprises will embrace a cloud-first strategy by 2025, according to Gartner research, which estimates more than 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms.

So, what are the most important features that differentiate CData from competitors such as Microsoft, TIBCO, Informatica and AWS?

“Unlike competitors, CData Connect Cloud does not require extensive development efforts to build data pipelines or maintain storage solutions,” Sharma told VentureBeat via email. “Instead, the cloud-native SaaS interface provides real-time connections between applications. Users can easily connect to live data from more than 100 data sources and applications and work with that data wherever they need it – all without writing a single line of code.

“In building a common platform where all cloud applications, systems, and platforms connect with each other using SQL, CData eliminates the need to build individual integrations for every tool used in the modern data stack.”

The current version of CData Connect Cloud does not utilize AI or ML, Sharma said, but he said to notrule out the deployment of those elements in the future.

How Gartner reviewers see CData

CData is rated by Gartner Peer Reviews with an overall 3.8 on a 5.0 scale. The company competes in a cutthroat market with other tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), SAP, Devart, Oracle, Talend, Informatica, and TIBCO Software.

In Gartner Peer Reviews, reviewers rated CData Software higher than Microsoft Azure, the market leader, in the following categories:

Better at service and support

Easier to integrate and deploy

Better evaluation and contracting

Additionally, reviewers rated CData Software higher than Amazon Web Services (AWS) as being better at service and support.