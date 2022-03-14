New real estate investment manager has acquired ~$500 million in assets since inception in July 2021

Palladius Capital Management (“Palladius”) today announced its formation as a vertically integrated real estate investment manager focused on pursuing multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies. Palladius was launched in July 2021 and raised $15 million in a Series A round to capitalize its management entity, subsequently securing a sizeable equity subscription line. Investors include a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partner; Timothy Dunn, Chairman of JE Dunn; Robert Yallen, CEO of the InterMedia Group of Companies; Shaun Arora, Cofounder of VC firm MiLA Capital; and Max Cutler, Parcast Founder and Spotify executive.

The Ranch at Shadow Lake, Houston owned by Palladius Capital Management. (Photo: Business Wire)

Palladius is led by a diverse, close-knit team of commercial real estate, finance and technology veterans including CEO Nitin Chexal and Senior Managing Directors Manish Shah, Marko Velazquez and Jaime Hinojosa. Over the course of their respective careers, which overlapped for nearly a decade, this group has built, managed and led commercial real estate investment platforms on behalf of institutions and helped grow innovative technology companies. Together, these professionals have acquired, managed and operated more than $8 billion of assets throughout their careers, and have a track record of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns.

“From the way that we are structured to the manner in which we raise capital and pursue investments, Palladius was purpose-built to be different from other real estate investment managers,” said Chexal. “Our Series A funding enabled us to put in place – right out of the gate – a best-in-class team and tech-enabled platform, allowing us to efficiently and prudently deploy capital into assets that we can operate with precision. We believe our early platform investments provide us with a sustainable competitive advantage, enhancing our ability to generate alpha on invested capital. We appreciate the support of our investors – many of which are long-term relationships.”

Informed by decades of experience, Palladius leverages institutional best practices, technology and operational expertise to drive value creation for its investors. The Austin, Texas-based firm’s unique structure, professional network, access to capital and tactically contrarian investment approach have enabled it to scale intelligently and rapidly. Since its inception in July 2021, Palladius and its affiliates have acquired approximately $500 million in assets. Most of these transactions were sourced off-market, including the $100+ million acquisition of a 624-unit multifamily property in Texas. Palladius is actively pursuing additional investments across the Southeast and Midwest.

For investors, both institutional and individual, Palladius offers value-add and core-plus investment vehicles targeting high-conviction assets in markets that exhibit strong underlying real estate fundamentals. For transaction partners, Palladius can move quickly and efficiently, providing certainty of execution. As a modern, tech-forward firm, Palladius is leaning into the democratization of real estate investing by enabling individuals to invest directly into its vehicles. Further, as a minority-owned and managed enterprise, Palladius is focused on building a highly progressive platform that promotes diversity and inclusion.

About Palladius Capital Management

Palladius is a tactically contrarian real estate investment manager that leverages institutional best practices, technology and operational expertise to drive value creation for institutional and individual investors. Led by a team of commercial real estate, finance and technology veterans, Palladius pursues value-add and core-plus strategies targeting multifamily, student housing, hospitality and other thematic investment strategies through its affiliates. Based in Austin, TX, Palladius manages and operates approximately $500 million of real estate across the U.S. Palladius is focused on building a highly progressive platform that promotes diversity and inclusion. To learn more, visit www.palladius.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

