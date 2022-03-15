SHIELD to support tech innovators for commercial and national security customers

Shield Capital (SHIELD) today announced the successful launch of its inaugural venture capital fund to support entrepreneurs building technologies critical to commercial and national security customers. Formed in stealth mode, Shield Capital Fund I, LP exceeded target capitalization of $120 million. SHIELD is operational with a focused investment strategy in four high-growth frontier technology domains: artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity and space.

Founded and led by VC industry and national security veterans, Philip Bilden and Raj Shah, the management team is comprised of seasoned investors and company builders who have founded and scaled several successful start-ups and invested in more than 70 companies. The SHIELD team has extensive national security backgrounds and networks in the U.S. military, intelligence community, and aerospace & defense industry.

“SHIELD has been formed to address an under-competed but critical gap in the venture capital market and defense industrial base,” noted Philip Bilden, Managing Partner, and former co-founding member of global private equity firm, HarbourVest Partners. “Our team combines extensive venture investment and company founder experience with deep expertise in highly technical domains to identify and support early-stage innovators making a difference in our national security innovation. For the SHIELD team, the mission matters.”

“Start-ups able to serve both commercial and national security customers will outperform the market,” noted Raj Shah, Managing Partner, serial entrepreneur and former director of the Defense Innovation Unit, the Pentagon’s flagship innovation organization. “SHIELD’s entrepreneur-friendly, focused investment strategy supports these high-growth companies with scaling and market access – ultimately delivering national security innovation for free nations.”

SHIELD’s portfolio companies leverage the team’s entrepreneurial expertise in founding and scaling successful companies with extensive networks in the national security ecosystem. SHIELD has invested in and supported innovative companies including Resilience Insurance, Hawkeye360, Elroy Air, GoSecure, Authentic8, and Rebellion Defense.

SHIELD’s National Security Advisory Board includes: Ashton Carter, former Secretary of Defense; LTGEN H.R. McMaster, USA (ret.), former U.S. National Security Advisor; ADM James Stavridis, USN (ret.), former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe; Letitia Long, former Director of National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; and Sean Stackley, President, L3 Harris Technologies, former Acting Secretary of the Navy.

About Shield Capital

Shield Capital is a Silicon Valley headquartered venture capital firm that supports innovators building solutions for commercial and government customers to secure our future. Shield Capital invests in frontier technologies including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, autonomy, and space. At SHIELD, the mission matters.

