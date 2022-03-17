Are you looking for a new job at the moment? Well, you’ve certainly come to the right place folks. We have a whole host of really exciting tech roles on our job board, so check them out now.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Mandiant is a recognized leader in cyber security expertise and has earned the trust of security professionals and company executives around the world. Their unique combination of renowned frontline experience, nation-state grade threat intelligence, machine intelligence, and the industry’s best security validation ensures that Mandiant knows more about today’s advanced threats than anyone. Mandiant partners with Federal Governments across the globe to protect their national security interests, guarding nation-state secrets, and defending critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks. Their experience has provided them with a unique understanding of the challenges Federal Governments face, and they systematically align their solution and product development cycles to meet their needs. Mandiant isn’t just focused on one threat vector or adversary type. They counter all evolving cyber threats facing public and private sector organizations around the globe.

The Threat Hunter will provide day-to-day proactive hunt services for federal and commercial clients. Focus will be on host based investigations, network forensics, using strong problem-solving skills, and being able to communicate effectively to people at various layers to assist leadership to make timely and well-thought-out decisions. This role will work cross-functionally with peers on other teams such as intelligence, SOC analysts, IR team, and engineering. This role is considered a subject matter expert for hunting via host-based and network-based analysis as well as performing forensics.

Indeed is a rapidly growing and highly-capable engineering organization building the most popular job site on the planet. With engineering hubs in Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Tokyo, Singapore, Hyderabad, Dublin, Aberdeen, and Vancouver, they are improving people’s lives all around the world, one job search at a time.

As a Quality Assurance Engineer, you will be responsible for assessing and advocating high quality across an increasing amount of customized user experiences while maximizing the engineering velocity of deployed changes. Along with UX, Product, and Segment Managers, you are a subject matter expert on everything that Indeed does and builds. You will have opportunities and challenges to grow your quality engineering skill set at Indeed by assessing functional, usability, compatibility, performance, security, and accessibility testing.

Your expertise will be used to test across various countries, languages, and applications and you will help influence how your product team works on a day-to-day basis

The Scheduling and Availability organization within Indeed is responsible for building a calendaring solution intended to be used by millions and millions of employers and job-seekers. The team owns a very capable tech stack, comprising modern React/Typescript frontends backed by GraphQL APIs (written in Kotlin, using AWS lambdas) and a PostgreSQL datastore.

At Inpixon, teams are the innovators of Indoor Intelligence, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning, and analytics, they help to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. Their Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions harness the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) now to create exceptional experiences.

They are motivated by and focused on a vision to ‘do good’ with indoor data and build something that can quite literally change the world we interact with. They take pride in the way that they positively impact the daily lives of customers and continue to push the boundaries of how their platform can benefit others.

Reporting to the Director, Customer Engineering, they are adding an Android Developer to the team. This is an exciting opportunity for an innovative, solution-driven coder to make a powerful impact on the responsiveness and quality of new mobile functionality — and the future of the way people work and experience the indoor world. You will work on major feature and function development that broadens the range of use cases for the product, including managing the rollout of production code, bug fixing, and developing the UI/UX. You will maintain high-quality standards, researching and implementing updates. You will work with clients to create patches that unblock their integrations and resolve their issues. This is a chance to have your voice heard as you research updates to keep us a top contender in the indoor solution market.