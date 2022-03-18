Did you miss a session at the Data Summit? Watch On-Demand Here.

The demand for virtual software experiences is growing dramatically, both for sales organizations and customer training teams. Anecdotally, this has been true for nearly two years — the new remote reality from 2020 onward accelerated the need for virtual platforms. But a new study from CloudShare is among the first to back up the stories with raw data.

As forward-thinking organizations start to investigate options for engaging buyers digitally, it’s no surprise that CloudShare’s research identified a sharp increase in demand for virtual sales experiences. There was a 368% increase in virtual proof-of-concept experiences delivered on the CloudShare platform from 2020 to 2021, along with a 311% increase in activity on the same proof-of-concept environments.

Similarly, there has been a significant increase in self-paced virtual learning. In a recent survey, 42% of software-as-a-service (SaaS) leaders said scheduling across the globe is their number one barrier to effective training. That’s one underlying factor behind the shift to self-paced learning in virtual environments. While virtual instructor-led training (VILT) still has a major place in onboarding and complex product training, CloudShare’s study found a major shift in 2021: VILT courses decreased by 16%, while self-paced experiences increased by 365%.

Meanwhile, the use of multiple instructors in the same class has a positive impact on sales/training engagement. While self-paced learning is growing, live engagement still has an important place in prospect and customer interactions. One way to boost engagement is bringing multiple instructors into a VILT environment. CloudShare’s research found that companies using multiple instructors in a single class saw an average of 53% higher attendance and nearly 20% higher class completion rates.

And finally, video conferencing affects participation like no other training tool. According to CloudShare’s study, in-app video conferencing brings class completion rates up to 67%, compared to just 46% when trainers and learners have to switch back and forth between materials and video conferencing.

The report from Cloudshare includes data from 500,000 unique CloudShare users.

