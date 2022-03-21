Did you miss a session at the Data Summit? Watch On-Demand Here.

Cascade, a strategy execution platform used by companies such as Johnson & Johnson, American Express, and AstraZeneca, has raised $29 million in a series A round of funding.

Founded in 2014, Cascade essentially targets the strategy consultation market, which it said is worth around $800 billion each year. That level of spend is indicative of how much value companies place on the need to not only plan their business strategy, but execute it effectively.

Cascade enables this by centralizing all the components required to do this in a single platform, including project management, key performance indicators (KPIs), and outcome tracking. Off the back of this, any team can generate dashboards and reports to answer any question they need and present this to others in their organization.

Cascade: Interface workboards

The Cascade platform ultimately promises a “single source of truth” that helps companies ditch their spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations, ensuring everyone is on the same page with access to the same data. Cascade integrates with the likes of Salesforce, Excel, Outlook, Workday, SAP, Trello, Google Sheets, and more, to bring a company’s disparate data and tools into a single interface.

“Our platform frees strategy from static presentations and spreadsheets into a dynamic workspace that drives alignment, day in and day out,” Cascade CEO Tom Wright said in a statement. “The age-old debate about whether strategy should be top-down or bottom-up is finally over. It’s neither. Strategy needs to be dynamic, inclusive and adaptive to the current business environment.”

Cascade’s series A round was led by Telescope Partners, with participation from Five V and Carthona. The company said that it plans to use its fresh cash injection to expand across North America and Europe, adding that it anticipates growing to “several million users” within three years.