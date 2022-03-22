MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 22, 2022–

ECP Pharma, an early-stage pharmaceutical firm, led by some of the best minds from a cross section of healthcare and pharmaceutical talent, is already well on its way to creating novel drugs for targeted indications with no clinically proven treatment options using underutilized APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients).

ECP Pharma is a global company with operations in the United States, Canada, and Latin America that is committed to research, development & manufacturing of innovative drug products that enhance human life. Founded in March 2019 with its corporate headquarters in Miami, ECP Pharma is on track to begin clinical trials this year in the United States and a secondary site in Latin America for its leading drug candidate.

“It has been a dream of mine for 20 years to find safe pharmaceutical therapies to treat the consequences of head trauma/brain injuries,” says Dr. Michael Hoffer, ECP Pharma’s Chief Medical Officer and a Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami. “After treating these types of injuries regularly during my career in the U.S. Navy and in academic practice, I wanted to be involved with an organization that would make these types of solutions available and transform the way these injuries are treated. ECP Pharma has all the right elements behind it, including the organization and people to move it through.”

According to Dr. Hoffer, ECP Pharma’s focus and areas of research target the field of neuroscience and neurology to identify target indications to develop a robust drug product development pipeline. It’s drug discovery process and business development analytics are backed by world-class experts in the fields of drug research, regulatory compliance, and business management. The company’s unique collaboration with the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine through research agreements provides another strategic edge for ECP Pharma.

The ECP Pharma clinical trials team is currently in discussions with regulatory agencies in North and South America to be able to undergo multiple comprehensive, inclusive trials in addition to Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials set to begin in Miami, Florida. Several new FDA approved diagnostic technologies that the company is utilizing will allow it to quantify the improvement in each patient’s condition after the treatment course has been administered.

ECP Pharma’s unique product pipeline uses a combination of cannabinoids, psychedelics and other compounds to therapeutically treat disease indications from which millions of patients suffer worldwide. For more information about ECP Pharma and its work across multiple clinical and functional areas go to www.ecppharma.com.

About ECP Pharma Inc.

ECP Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neurological and CNS diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes drugs derived from cannabinoids, psychedelic and other compounds to offer potential therapeutic benefit to multiple central nervous system diseases such as spasticity for Multiple Sclerosis, mild cognitive impairment for early on set of Alzheimer’s Disease and mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI). More information may be found on the company’s website www.ecppharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005572/en/

John Stellar / Everyone’s PR (818) 853-7100