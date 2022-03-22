SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 22, 2022–

nirvanaHealth, the first integrated Payer and PBM robotic process automation (RPA) platform provider, secures another $60 million in growth capital from inside investors and appoints Sidd Pagidipati, proven healthcare entrepreneur, and Prakash Patel, M.D., notable healthcare executive, to its Board of Directors. “We are ecstatic to add two successful, innovation-focused, healthcare thought leaders to our Board,” says Ravi Ika, CEO of nirvanaHealth.

Sidd Pagidipati is a serial entrepreneur and currently runs one of the leading value-based healthcare provider networks in the United States, Physician Partners. Prior to this role, Pagidipati founded several successful healthcare ventures including America’s First Choice Health Plans, the largest privately-owned Medicare Advantage HMO before it was acquired by Anthem. “As someone who has been in the Payer and Provider space for nearly two decades, I have experienced first-hand the impact of Ravi’s disruptive platform through his previous company, ikaSystems. Again with nirvanaHealth and its Aria platform, Ravi has built the most comprehensive and well-thought-out platforms for value-based care. Unlike the typical legacy platforms used today, nirvanaHealth’s platform is capable of substantially reducing administrative costs and medical costs across the healthcare continuum. This is something we all have been seeking for a long time,” shares Pagidipati. “This is why I believe that nirvanaHealth has the potential be the industry standard platform for both Payers and PBMs. I am excited to be a part of this journey.”

Prakash Patel brings over 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, including experience serving as the President at Anthem’s Diversified Business Group as well as Guidewell Health; and Chief Operating Officer at healthcare organizations such as Florida Blue and Guidewell Enterprise. “I have spent a significant portion of my career working with Payers & PBMs. Both industries are in great need of replacing its fragmented legacy systems with platforms built on modern technology to bring patient-360° opportunities around cost, quality, and experience at every touchpoint. When Ravi first introduced me to nirvanaHealth, I knew that this was a gamechanger,” says Patel. “This is why I joined the Board.”

Pagidipati and Patel will be joining other technology and healthcare leaders on nirvanaHealth’s Board of Directors, such as John Sculley, former Apple CEO and nirvanaHealth Chairperson, and Vish Sankaran, Chief Innovation Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance. “Sidd and Prakash’s extensive experience in the healthcare industry will be invaluable to nirvanaHealth in our journey to make healthcare more cost-effective for all Americans by reducing waste through robotic process automation, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI),” adds Sculley. “The enthusiasm and continued investment from our investors are a direct result of the passion we have for this noble cause and the disruptive potential of nirvanaHealth.”

nirvanaHealth will use the additional $60 million in funding from inside investors as growth capital. “With the support of our new board members and the new funding we have secured, we will continue to bring innovation to the healthcare industry, improving financial and quality outcomes for PBMs, Payers, and ASO customers, as a one-stop-shop to manage overall healthcare,” concludes Ravi Ika.

About nirvanaHealth

nirvanaHealth is an innovative Payer and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) platform provider that leverages their robotic process automation (RPA) cloud platforms to manage integrated medical, pharmacy and behavioral services that reduce overall administrative, medical, and pharmacy costs and improve overall quality. nirvanaHealth offers the first one-stop-shop, cloud-native Payer and PBM integrated platform in the industry. nirvanaHealth pioneers healthcare automation by uniquely combining deep healthcare domain expertise with proven platform-building experience to deploy RPA using cloud-native architecture across the Payer and PBM industries.

