Today, GitOps company Weaveworks announced the release of GitOps 2022.03, a GitOps platform for automating trusted application delivery and security operations.

The solution is designed to make it easier for enterprises to deploy and manage Kubernetes clusters and applications at scale. The tool includes continuous delivery for GitOps pipelines with police-as-code, continuous security and compliance, deployment guardrails and “pre-flight checks.”

For enterprises and decision makers, GitOps has the potential to enable security teams to automate the software development process and catch errors before they make it through to production and impact the end-user experience.

The announcement comes as more developers are feeling the pressure of continuous delivery, and the need to constantly innovate new products, with 83% of developers reporting they feel burnout from their work.

Among the reasons given for burnout, 47% said this was due to a high workload, and 31% believed it was because their organization’s processes were inefficient.

The good news is that more organizations are looking to enhance the software development process, 83% of IT decision makers reporting their organizations are implementing devops practices to unlock higher business value through better quality software and faster development times.

Providers like Weaveworks are also contributing to addressing inefficiencies by focusing on supporting and automating continuous application delivery.

“Continuous Application Delivery focuses on increasing the rate that teams are able to release software and eliminating manual steps in the software delivery process. Progressive delivery focuses on the metered way to deploy software and a path to facilitate roll backs if issues arise,” said COO of Weaveworks, Steve George.

“Devops automation is focused on minimizing the effort around software development, increasing the speed and productivity,” George said.

By adding policy as code, the organization aims to make it easier for users to enforce security and compliance, and ensure they build resilient applications from source through to production.

The global devops market

Weaveworks is one of many providers competing in the global devops market, which researchers expect will reach a valuation of $17.8 billion by 2026 as more organizations attempt to streamline the software development process and reduce the chance of errors.

One of the organization’s main competitors is continuous delivery-as-a-service platform, Harness, which enables users to automate tasks like deployment verification rollbacks. Today, Harness is one of the biggest providers in the market, recently raising $115 million as part of a funding round and achieving a $1.7 billion valuation.

Another competitor is Argo CD, a continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes that’s designed to automate application deployment, whose founding engineers went on to form Akuity, which last emerged from stealth last year with $4.5 million in funding to deliver a Kubernetes-native application delivery solution.

However, George believes that Weaveworks is the “only full-stack GitOps platform that can address secure automation meaning we enforce security and compliance, application resilience and coding standards from source to production.”

“Any other solution either focuses on CD or security and DevOps teams will have to find ways to glue the pipeline together with various tools,” George said.