According to Salesforce, 60% of customer interactions now take place online, and 88% of customers expect companies to accelerate their digital initiatives. Against this backdrop, a new report by AllCloud sought to understand how midsized companies are using Salesforce to enhance digital customer experiences and the impact on their business.

A top takeaway from the research is that Salesforce has been a catalyst for company growth over the past two years, with 90% of respondents rating Salesforce as “very important” or “extremely important” to the success of their business. Meanwhile, an overwhelming majority said Salesforce has become more important to their success since the onset of COVID-19.

Notably, the trend towards increased Salesforce adoption shows no signs of slowing down. Over 93% of organizations across all industries said they will adopt additional Salesforce products within the next year. This widespread adoption highlights the value these organizations see from Salesforce and their vision for building a cloud environment that supports digital, customer-centric strategies.

Another key finding is that consumer goods organizations have long relied on Salesforce to support customer-centric digital transformation, and they’re doubling down on this strategy by growing their Salesforce footprint. Forty-six percent of consumer goods organizations now use six or more Salesforce products, according to the report.

Furthermore, 38% of consumer goods companies said Salesforce has become more important since the start of the pandemic because it helps them manage challenges in customer service, and 25% said it’s become more important by virtue of its ability to help them support a remote workforce. Salesforce accomplishes both goals by enabling universal access to critical data.

AllCloud surveyed 200 leaders in sales, service, marketing and IT from companies with 300-5,000 employees spanning all industries. All the respondents work at companies that currently use Salesforce, with over 70% having used Salesforce for at least three years and over 80% using more than two Salesforce products.

