A new consumer survey from Pindrop revealed striking frustrations from consumers with traditional passwords and authentication systems, with research indicating that 57% of consumers are annoyed with knowledge-based authentication.

In fact, consumers are so frustrated with traditional passwords and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) questions that many would rather shovel snow, sit in traffic or deal with a flight delay than reset their passwords or answer these questions to access personal information. These traditional authentication measures have long proven to be susceptible to attack, creating a void in how people can uniquely, safely and reliably unlock access to the things that mean the most to them.

Other applications of voice technology that consumers are interested in include unlocking their car (70%), accessing an ATM (54%) and controlling age-sensitive content on television and streaming services (71%). Additionally, nearly half of all consumers surveyed indicated that they use voice technology daily, and 70% of people surveyed use voice technology weekly. The survey also confirms that password fatigue is very real, as 60% of respondents said they would be “thrilled” if they never had to remember their passwords again.

To gain more insights into the public sentiment around passwords and authentication, Pindrop, a global leader in voice technology, surveyed more than 2000 U.S.-based consumers, asking a set of questions that sought to understand the public’s appetite for voice authentication technology, dream voice applications for the future, and their frustrations and perceived inefficiencies with current authentication methods.

Read the full report by Pindrop.