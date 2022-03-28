Report ranks Clari’s current offering highest among fourteen vendors evaluated

Clari today announced Forrester Research named the company a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022. The Forrester Wave™ evaluated Clari and 13 other providers across 28 criteria, grouped into three categories: 1) current offering, 2) strategy, and 3) market presence. Clari received the highest score in the “current offering” category among the 14 vendors evaluated in the report. According to Forrester’s evaluation, “enterprise sales leaders in all verticals seeking accountability, transparency, and predictability in revenue management should consider Clari.”

In the evaluation, Clari received the highest score possible in 14 criteria capabilities measured in the report, including Data Architecture and Environment, Data Management, Account Insights, Deal/Opportunity Insights, Pipeline management, Forecasting Insights, User & Customer Experience, and Market Approach.

“We believe this report reflects that Clari is the unquestioned leader that helps companies deliver unmatched revenue performance,” said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari. “In a crowded field, Clari is best in class, offering the only comprehensive solution to strategically run the end-to-end revenue process.”

According to the report, Clari’s revenue operations platform is designed to “support revenue management for frontline and leadership personas across a variety of business models, hierarchies and dimensions.” The report adds, “Pipeline management, forecasting, and analytics are robust with advanced time-series analysis capabilities and metric customization backed by a sophisticated data infrastructure that allows the platform to support multiple forecasting use cases.”

“Clari continues to demonstrate its category leadership through purpose-built workflows, premier best practices, and customer-centric innovation,” said Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO of Okta, a Clari customer. “It’s no surprise to see them recognized as a leader given the strategic value they provide customers as the best in class platform to manage revenue.”

To download a copy of the Forrester Wave™ report for Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I), click here.

For more information on the Forrester Wave report methodology, click here.

ABOUT CLARI

Clari’s Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use Clari’s execution insights to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.

