Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, announced today it has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program, a designation that only the top 3 percent of Google Ads Partners receive in the U.S. Bounteous’ team of experts provides extensive digital media management across performance marketing channels for enterprise clients.

“Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3percent of Google Partners in the United States,” said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing. “These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”

Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program. The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

“Being named a Premier Partner really elevates our search advertising team by enhancing our ability to deploy the latest technical solutions to drive value for our advertising clients,” said Zach Tabler, Associate Director, Paid Search at Bounteous. “This distinction sets Bounteous apart from the pack, and further enhances our market-leading Google Marketing Platform partnership expertise in media, analytics, and data solutions.”

Bounteous is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

