HackerRank, a company that pairs companies with software developers and helps manage the entire hiring process, has raised $60 million in a series D round of funding.

Founded in 2009, HackerRank works with companies such as Twitter, VMware, Cisco, and Amazon, helping them to source, screen, interview, and rank the most suitable candidates for a job — this could be anything from software engineering and web development, to cybersecurity and DevOps.

“It’s never been more critical to hire the right developer with the right skill set,” HackerRank CEO Vivek Ravisankar said in a statement.

Aside from sourcing the candidates themselves, HackerRank is all about testing the skills of prospective hires on real-world problems — this may involve building an actual web application, fetching API data, or debugging a codebase. Indeed, the HackerRank platform includes a built-in IDE (integrated development environment) and pair-programming tools so that the interviewer can work through exercises with each candidate to see how they figure out problems.

HackerRank: Built-in IDE and pair-programming tools

On top of that, HackerRank also sports built-in ranking tools which allows the recruiters to benchmark results against the broader candidate pool and the HackerRank developer community.

HackerRank: Candidate ranking

Prior to now, HackerRank had raised around $43 million, and with another $60 million in the bank, the Mountain View, California-based company said that it will “accelerate its ability to drive technical hiring” for the most in-demand technical roles.

“For more than a decade, HackerRank has helped growing organizations hire for the most in-demand technical roles on the market,” Ravisankar added. “This funding will help us expand our leadership position and support the most relevant skills in tech — and expand beyond hiring into the post-hire journey, as well.”

The company’s series D round was led by Susquehanna Growth Equity, with participation from JMI, Khosla Ventures, Randstad Innovation Fund, and Recruit Holdings.