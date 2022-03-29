The unfolding geopolitical conflict in Ukraine has proved to be a potent testing ground for a new range of strategic weapons, namely focused on waging the battle for more widespread public support. Between attacks in the cyber arena and even the deployment of financial sanctions as another powerful pressure tactic, much of the new strategic arsenal has nothing to do with firing a single bullet.

While the overwhelming force of sanctions has largely taken center stage, blockchain technology has already proven itself in multiple spheres, namely fundraising for the war efforts. Just like war bonds of the past, this transparent new fundraising technique has gathered immense support from communities stretching across the planet, helping the Ukranian government raise more than $100 million to date.

Showcasing yet another use case of blockchain technology, the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has joined forces with the country’s NFT community and the PROSPECT100 team to launch the first-of-its-kind digital museum design to chronicle a geopolitical conflict.

The NFT museum, called “Metahistory Museum of War,” will feature official collections related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. It is designed to preserve the chronology of the conflict to spread true (and verified) information among the global community. Nearly twenty specialists from major Ukrainian groups and art projects, including CryptoArt Ukraine, Prjctr.com, AVANTGARDEN, and others, are participating in the development of this project. Moreover, renowned tech brands FAIR.XYZ and Hacken will audit the smart contracts of this initiative.

Each NFT exhibits facts and a personal reflection while following a clear and simple formula: a token includes an actual news piece published by an official source and an illustration drawn by a Ukrainian artist. To conserve the history of the events, the NFTs will be minted chronologically. Additionally, Ukrainian artists will use their art skills to showcase how the war is perceived by the population of Ukraine – from the beginning right up until the final moments of the conflict.

In addition to raising awareness and maintaining historical records, the Metahistory Museum will also work in sync with other ongoing initiatives to collect donations for supporting the Ukrainian military and citizens. All proceeds from the auction of the collection’s NFTs will be transferred directly to crypto wallets belonging to the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to Oleksandr Boryakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, “Blockchain seems to be a powerful tool to keep the memory…suffering of the peaceful civil people of Ukraine, the heroism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the resistance of the Ukrainian people, and the whole Putin Blitzfail.”

The first set of releases features 50 different NFTs by Ukrainian artists. The subsequent set will curate works by global artists, including Stephan Sagmeister, Daniel Ashram, David Carson, and many more. The second collection by international artists will be unveiled between March 16, 2022 and March 26, 2022, while the first drop is expected to take place between March 20 and March 28, 2022.

Metahistory Museum NFTs are initially priced for sale at 0.15 ETH apiece. For the first token sale, 100% of the proceeds will be directed to the official ETH address of the Ministry of DT (excluding network fees). Resales will see proceeds split, with 90% of the sum going to the owner and 10% redirected as royalties. A certain amount required for the project’s development will be collected first, and any leftover funds will thereafter be transferred to the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

WeR CEO Vasyl Kopanov, a project leader, concludes, ”It is impossible to remain unaffected by the war. We launch the NFT-museum of Metahistory, so that the international community knows the truth about war.”

Sadie Williamson is the founder of Williamson Fintech Consulting.