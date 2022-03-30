CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 30, 2022–

Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy and Akeneo Solution Partner, announced today that it has won the Experience Award at the Akeneo Unlock 2022 PXM Champions Awards. The first of its kind in the industry, Akeneo’s annual award honors brands that excel in using Product Experience Management (PXM) to drive incredible growth, deliver outstanding product experiences, and turn challenges into opportunities as they adapt to the changing omnichannel retail environment. All winners were awarded at Unlock 2022, Akeneo’s flagship global summit for the Product Information Management (PIM) & PXM community.

Bounteous was selected as the 2022 winner for the Experience Award, given to the company that best used PIM to unlock a compelling product experience. By creatively implementing Akeneo’s suite of PXM Studio solutions, JPW Industries and Bounteous achieved a best-in-class product experience.

JPW Industries, the leading designer, manufacturer, and value-added distributor of machinery, specialty shop tools, and equipment for rugged applications, took home the Experience Award for facing an extremely diversified group of customers, selling to industrial, consumer, and construction markets across distributor, eCommerce, and field channels. With six unique brands under its umbrella, JPW worked closely with Bounteous to utilize Akeneo’s PIM, helping improve targeted brand experiences across all channels. Through Akeneo’s governance capabilities, JPW has been able to onboard more brands into the organization than expected, helping multiply and accelerate their growth curve and setting the company up for long-term, sustainable growth.

“Akeneo PIM allowed us to dramatically improve JPW Industries’ product experiences across channels while delivering a seamless customer experience critical to driving revenue growth,” said Jean Bordelon, Bounteous Senior Director of Data Management. “We are honored to receive this award alongside JPW Industries for providing a best-in-class product experience. The new and improved data and processes are allowing JPW Industries to grow at a rapid rate and meet their ambitious business goals.”

As an Akeneo Solution partner, Bounteous has worked hand-in-hand with Akeneo for several years and has helped a number of global brands such as JPW Industries to unlock growth opportunities, unleash team productivity, and delight customers with great product experiences. Bounteous has a certified team that is uniquely positioned to integrate Akeneo PIM to improve the quality and consistency of an organization’s product data. The partnership has truly transformed how companies deliver product experiences, resulting in effective customer experiences which are driving bottom-line results.

“Consumers and business buyers demand more from brands and retailers. The new baseline is a consistent product experience across all touchpoints, which is hard enough. The differentiator is showcasing brand values, integrating environmental impact information, or highlighting second-hand collections,” said Kristin Naragon, Akeneo’s VP of Global Marketing and Strategy. “That’s why we’re so thrilled to celebrate this year’s PXM Champions. During a transformative moment for our industry, these brands have stepped up and used product information to take their businesses to the next level, while continuing to drive value for their customers.”

“Delivering superior customer experiences cannot happen without superior product experiences. We carefully chose Bounteous and Akeneo to help us successfully transform our digital commerce experience, creating a true competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Mike Ludwig, Vice President of Marketing, eCommerce and Customer Experience at JPW Industries. “Through this partnership, JPW drastically improved the quality of our product data and content across eCommerce channels, a direct contribution to increased sales. We have also positively impacted the user experience for both customers and internal teams alike.”

Akeneo Unlock 2022 returned in-person on March 15 and 16 in Paris, with keynote presentations from Akeneo experts and customers LVMH Group, Boohoo, Accor, Rémy Cointreau, Royal Canin, Babolat, Swiss Krono, and Belco Coffee. Akeneo’s next in-person summit will take place in Fall 2022 in Boston, with more details to come shortly.

To learn more about how Bounteous employs best-of-class Akeneo technology solutions, visit https://bounteous.com/partners/akeneo/.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Thras.io, Staples Canada, boohoo.com, and Air Liquide trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com.

About JPW Industries

JPW, based outside Nashville, TN and founded in 1958, is a leading designer, manufacturer and value-added distributor of market-leading, branded machinery, specialty shop tools, and equipment for rugged applications across multiple end markets. The Company is highly diversified across customers, selling to the industrial, consumer, and construction end markets. JPW owns six brands, including JET, Baileigh, Powermatic, Wilton, Edwards, and Axiom. JPW’s brands have over 400 years of collective heritage, building brand equity with customers and end users through superior product performance. Visit JPW Industries at www.jpwindustries.com, JET Tools at www.jettools.com, Baileigh at www.baileigh.com, Powermatic at www.powermatic.com, Wilton at www.wiltontools.com, Edwards at www.edwardsironworkers.com, and Axiom at www.axiomprecision.com.

