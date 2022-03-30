We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - August 3. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Learn more about Transform 2022

Innodisk has announced its industrial-grade DDR5 memory for workstations. This memory will push forward speed, capacity and reliability in a professional environment.

Innodisk touts that it is enabling the early adoption of DDR5 for workstations, bringing server-grade performance to PC form factors. DDR5 brings new features such as double bank groups, same bank refresh, on-die ECC (error correction code) and dual subchannels. This enables higher bandwidth and capacity, lower power consumption, and improved data protection due to the on-die ECC. The first CPU with DDR5 support was Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake, which launched in late 2021. More CPUs, including for the datacenter, are expected to launch in 2022.

Innodisk said that its new product, a 4800MT/s 32GB DDR5 UDIMM, is already making its way to the market, citing a design win with a company that designs workstations for engineering and other related applications. Nevertheless, the memory could also be used for other applications, such as server and embedded applications in surveillance and healthcare.

Innodisk’s full DDR5 portfolio includes form factors such as UDIMM, SODIMM and DRIMM, both with or without ECC. Innodisk further says that it is sampling a wide temperature UDIMM that reduces the minimum operating temperature from 0°C to -40°C. All DRAM modules are available in 16GB to 32GB capacities.