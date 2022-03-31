On the hunt for an exciting new job? You’ve come to the right place. There are countless companies currently advertising for exciting tech roles on our job board, and we wanted to share them with you!

Robinhood was founded on a simple idea: that financial markets should be accessible to all. With customers at the heart of decisions, Robinhood is lowering barriers and providing greater access to financial information. They are building products and services that help create a financial system everyone can participate in.

Robinhood is looking for a Penetration Tester who is passionate about breaking and fixing applications, services, and processes to join the Robinhood pentest team. The pentest team is part of the larger Offensive Security team and is a core pillar of Security & Privacy Engineering. The pentest team works with teams across Robinhood to ensure that products, services, and processes are secure through threat modeling, automated and manual penetration testing, and tracking remediations of identified vulnerabilities.

They’re looking for more growth-minded and collaborative people to be a part of their journey in democratizing finance for all. If you’re ready to give 100% in helping them achieve their mission—they want you to apply even if you feel unsure about whether you meet every single requirement in this posting. At Robinhood, they’re looking for people invigorated by their mission, values, and drive to change the world, not just those who simply check off all the boxes.

Shopify’s mission is to make commerce better for everyone. From building a new product feature for a commerce platform, to helping a merchant troubleshoot an issue over the phone, they want to empower an ecosystem through their work. Having a unified vision, a north star, is vitally important to ensure that they are all headed in the same direction. No matter the size or experience, they want to power every merchant’s experience.

Shopify is now permanently remote, and they are working towards a future that is digital by design. At Shopify, Lead Production Engineers (also referred to as Staff Engineers) use their expertise and passion to multiply the overall output of their development team. As a technical leader, you’ll help drive your team’s vision to its implementation. You and the team will design and build technically innovative solutions that empower all teams at Shopify to build powerful and resilient distributed cloud software. Merchants that depend on Shopify for a highly scalable, performant, and reliable platform benefit directly from the work you do. You will maintain a high bar for quality and lead and mentor other engineers. And of course, you’ll be hands-on in the code and contribute technically.

As an experienced infrastructure technical leader, they need your help to both start new teams and expand and grow the technology of their existing teams. There are multiple positions available on a variety of teams and Shopify will work with you as part of the interview process to identify which team best fits your interests, needs and experience.

This Software Engineer II role will join the jobs management team, which falls within Indeed’s SMB Growth operation. This team has complete ownership of the main landing page used by employers when they post job advertisements. In this role, your immediate impact will be joining the effort to revamp both the front-end and back-end to include modern open-source tech stacks (React (Hooks), Typescript, Microservices Architecture, etc.). Future work will entail new feature development in an on-going effort to keep the site user-friendly and effective for employers and job seekers.

This is a full stack role but leans heavier on the front end. Technical experience with React, Javascript, Typescript, GraphQL, and Microservices Architecture is ideal. As a Software Engineer in the Jobs Management Team within SMB Growth, you will build software that guides employers to post high-quality jobs which achieve good performance in Indeed’s search results. You will build UIs and APIs to offer helpful guidance to employers and highlight optimization opportunities and actions with jobs that help employers to make timely quality hires.

The Small to Medium Businesses (SMB) organization at Indeed develops products centered around the hiring needs of SMB businesses, making the hiring process simpler, faster, and more effective so they always find the talent that is right for their business, when they need it. The solutions we provide are focused on three main pillars, including ‘Building for the Long-Term’, ‘Delivering the Hire’ and ‘Driving Performance’. The impact of this work helps grow companies and communities around the world.

