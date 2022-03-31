We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - August 3. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Learn more about Transform 2022

Gartner recently released their 2022 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. As the ultimate document of reference for business intelligence technology enthusiasts and buyers, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, as well as growing trends and vendors that stand out in the marketplace.

An impartial snapshot of the analytics and business intelligence landscape

According to Gartner, “The analytics and business intelligence (ABI) data science and machine learning (DSML), and cloud data and analytics (D&A) markets continue to converge, often in the form of intelligent composable applications for customers. Vendors are pushed to improve their analytics capabilities while simultaneously helping their customers maintain a balance between control and agility as their platforms scale across multiperson users, advanced analytics capabilities, diverse data and emerging use cases.”

Another key trend highlighted in the report involves no-code/low-code automation workflows and applications, which many enterprises are leveraging so they can offer up contextualized insights and reports, as opposed to unstructured datasets.

ABI platforms are also beginning to capture information related to demographics, interests and user behavior in order to deliver more impactful, personalized experiences to customers. As ABI tools are further integrated with productivity tools, particularly where user behaviors can easily be tracked, this trend is predicted to continue well into the foreseeable future.

Inclusion criteria

Each year, Gartner adjusts its evaluation and inclusion criteria for Magic Quadrants as the technology market evolves. In this year’s Magic Quadrant, Gartner examined the strengths and weaknesses of 20 providers and plotted the vendors on the graph based on which categories they fell under: niche players, challengers, visionaries or leaders.

To qualify for inclusion in this Magic Quadrant, vendors had to meet both of the following criteria:

Offer a widely available software product that aligned with Gartner’s definition of an ABI platform: “Analytics and business intelligence platforms enable less technical users including business people to model, analyze, explore, share and manage data, and collaborate and share findings, enabled by IT and augmented by AI. It may optionally include the ability to create, modify or enrich a semantic model including business rules.”

Rank among the top 20 organizations in the market momentum index defined by Gartner.

Incorta recognized as “Niche Player”

Incorta is distinguished by its game-changing methods of addressing today’s most complex data challenges. Founded in 2014 by former Oracle executives, Incorta is an end-to-end data and analytics platform that requires minimal involvement from IT and delivers data directly to users without relying on outdated processes like data warehousing. It’s essentially a multi-layered business intelligence software, integrating database, data extraction, data modeling, and data visualization into one single tool.

This year, Incorta has been recognized for the first time in the Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. Incorta excels at meeting the ABI needs of organizations that are utilizing a particular cloud stack. Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

Time to insight: A direct data mapping (DDM) functionality helps reduce time to insight by eliminating some data modeling tasks that would otherwise need to be manually built.

End-to-end data and ABI capabilities: Users with limited technical expertise can easily source data from multiple applications, databases and files hassle-free.

Packaged business content: Incorta provides packaged analytics applications for various systems like NetSuite, Salesforce and Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS).

“Recognition from Gartner is a testament to our customers, who use our product to drive operational excellence in their businesses every day,” says Incorta’s CEO, Scott Jones. “Incorta’s unique approach modernizes the way organizations think about their analytics capabilities and data pipelines, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their data and make more informed decisions and increase revenue.”

The future is bright for operational analytics

Following the aftershock of the pandemic, there is an undeniable shift occurring, moving the emphasis away from time-consuming and costly data analytics efforts, and instead shining a light on companies that can create real, tangible value through data. As the market continues to move in a multi-cloud direction, the need to traverse data anytime, anywhere is becoming a top priority for business leaders. But in order to maintain their competitive advantage, businesses must also realize that expectations of data quality have also never been higher.