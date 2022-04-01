We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - August 3. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Learn more about Transform 2022

A new report by Automox identifies the challenges of securing endpoints and maintaining business operations in the new normal of the pandemic. The report reveals keeping endpoints continuously updated and secure has become even more challenging over the past year.

Organizations are continuing to struggle with the complexity of using multiple legacy tools to manage and secure today’s anywhere-everywhere work environment, with the majority of teams (60%) having to use over ten different solutions to keep their endpoints secure and updated.

This adds up to many manual processes and inefficiencies, with the biggest issue impacting ITOps teams today stemming from too few employees being asked to manage too many different endpoints with little visibility and minimal automation, resulting in soul-crushing, stressful work. This is simply unacceptable in the face of trends such as the IT skills shortage and the larger Great Resignation.

The majority of ITOps teams (84%) believe there’s significant room for improvement in their ability to manage endpoints, as advanced automation remains underutilized compounding current challenges.

At the same time, the burden of keeping so many endpoints updated all the time, with so many different tools, adds up to increasing risk throughout the business, as well as potentially impacting employee experience. The majority of ITOps teams (84%) believe there’s significant room for improvement in their ability to manage endpoints and most respondents see an accelerated need for automation, with over 90% of ITOps professionals agreeing that automation improves IT agility, benefits security posture, improves productivity and reduces costs.

Automox’s survey also showed that all-remote work has not become the de facto model, with companies pivoting to permanent hybrid models: enterprises with 80% or more of their employees working remotely have decreased, balanced by an uptick (58.5%) in hybrid work models.

For its report, Automox surveyed 500 global industry professionals.

