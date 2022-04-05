GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust today launched Adjust Datascape, an advanced analytics solution designed to deliver critical business and performance for mobile app marketers.

Adjust said it can capture business-critical key performance indicators (KPIs) and performance metrics faster and easier with Datascape. With unified data and expanded visual context, mobile app marketers can extract meaningful insights and make smarter strategic marketing decisions in real-time, said CEO Simon “Bobby” Dussart, in an interview with VentureBeat. The idea is to make decisions faster.

Agility is more important than ever as app marketers are tasked with analyzing campaign data from an ever-increasing number of sources and acting on it immediately.



“It’s a brand new analytics solution. We saw this need to give a dashboard to a marketer who works with dozens of spreadsheet tabs just to compared the data of a previous period to the current period,” Dusssart said. “This is just so much work for something that is so simple.”

He added, ” And so what we decided to build last year was to aggregate the data, link the data, be able to pivot, export, and especially visualize the data as you see fit. And the bottom line is that whether you are an executive, and you need to in a board meeting access that crucial KPI, or just your revenue, your profits, and you need to do it in a split second. Or if you are a data analyst, you need to understand how good your business is doing or how well your campaigns are performing. We built Datascape to answer these questions.”

Event IAB PlayFronts 2022 Join developers, ad tech partners and leaders from streaming platforms as they demonstrate, live from NYC, the creative opportunities within the gaming and esports landscape. The event goes live tomorrow, don’t miss your chance! Register Now

Adjust Datascape retention data.

Datascape helps solve this challenge by providing marketers with access to all of their data from network application programming interfaces (APIs), attributions, consented AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) installs, and SKAdNetwork (SKAN) campaigns — both related to Apple’s moves to prioritize privacy over targeted ads — in one place.

Adjust said this is a unique approach among mobile measurement partners.

“A mobile app’s success in this dynamic industry depends on smart and fast decision-making,” said Dussart. “As an enterprise-ready solution, Adjust Datascape solves marketers’ needs to easily view and analyze what’s working, or what isn’t, across multiple campaigns. Having this overview of their business performance and this level of insights, all in one place, allows marketers to optimize their strategy and focus on growth.”

With Datascape, marketers can customize dashboards and reports to visualize user growth and cohorts, summarize extensive data sets, and analyze SKAN data.

Datascape’s expanded visualizations have been market-tested and show promising results for Adjust’s clients, Dussart said.

“Datascape allows our team to have complete, centralized visibility over all of our campaigns and apps to analyze marketing results,” said David Ribeiro, head of growth at Voodoo, in a statement. “This way, our team is able to spot trends, compare performance easily against previous time periods, and act quickly and efficiently to implement changes to our strategy.”

Adjust Datascape ad spending view.

Dussart said nobody from executives to data analysts has time to wade through data that should be easily visualized. The product is based on feedback from the company’s top 100 clients who went through the beta with Adjust.

“This an evolution of the value that we deliver to our clients,” Dussart said. “We want to give data that advertisers can act on at the instant. We have seen an evolution of what we do. Instead of just giving data from the platform, we give advertiser and marketes a number that they can act on.”

Adjust said marketers can get performance marketing metrics at a glance, as well as a deeper view of more granular data when needed. They can also compare and contrast filters to view results across all apps, regardless of iOS or Android operating system.

The marketers can also use the SKAdNetwork dashboard to learn which campaigns targeted to users acquired through Apple’s SKAN framework are driving the most installs.

Side-by-side network, attribution, SKAdNetwork, and ATT data in different combinations, in a single view, Adjust said.

Monetization dashboard with full visibility of profit and revenue metrics through numerous partner integrations and data sources.

Even with Apple’s focus on privacy over targeted ads, mobile marketing is not going away, Dussart said.

“It’s stronger than ever and it’s evolving, and its measurement needs to evolve as well,” he said.

Advertisers are using more tools, more data sources, to be able to understand the performance of their campaigns, he said.

“Our goal is to connect all the sources and show you these metrics so you don’t have to go and search for them,” he said.

Adjust has more than 500 people working for it, and it is now part of AppLovin. The Adjust Datascape project was a major one for the team. The focus was to enable a new way for doing user acquisitions and measurement. That means taking the new tools Apple provided for its network and working them into the dashboard.

Adjust Datascape

Datascape’s expanded visualizations have been market-tested and show promising results for Adjust’s clients, Dussart said.

“Datascape allows our team to have complete, centralized visibility over all of our campaigns and apps to analyze marketing results,” said David Ribeiro, head of growth at Voodoo, in a statement. “This way, our team is able to spot trends, compare performance easily against previous time periods, and act quickly and efficiently to implement changes to our strategy.”

Dussart said nobody from executives to data analysts has time to wade through data that should be easily visualized. The product is based on feedback from the company’s top 100 clients who went through the beta with Adjust.

“This an evolution of the value that we deliver to our clients,” Dussart said. “We want to give data that advertisers can act on at the instant. We have seen an evolution of what we do. Instead of just giving data from the platform, we give advertiser and marketes a number that they can act on.”

