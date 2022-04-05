We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - August 3. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Learn more about Transform 2022

Dataminr, a well of deep information for journalists, lawyers, corporate risk analysts and others who need truth and often need it fast, today introduced new functionality integrated into Dataminr Pulse, its corporate-risk platform.

Dataminr Pulse compiles early indications of emerging security and market risks from publicly available information and makes them available in real time. Its new advanced geovisualization and intuitive crisis response capabilities enable enterprises to collaborate and manage responses to crises effectively with visual context, the company said.

Dataminr’s AI platform discovers, distills and delivers alerts from social media, blogs, information sensors and the dark web, ensuring that businesses have the backstory knowledge they need to make key decisions, the company said.

“The newly integrated Pulse will help corporations modernize their corporate security operations with real-time geovisualization of the risks impacting their global assets, and the capability to plan, prepare and proactively manage the full scope of their response to critical events, threats or incidents that may disrupt their operations,” Dataminr president and COO Jason Edelboim told VentureBeat.

The New York City-based company enables fast response, effective risk mitigation and strong crisis management for public and private sector enterprises, first responders, NGOs and newsrooms, Edelboim said. The company, with 900-plus employees and eight global offices, was recently valued at $4.1 billion.

What’s new in the package

New capabilities include the following:

Geovisualization allows customers to see layers of relevant data and how it interacts, providing a more holistic view of the risk landscape. Users can also save custom views, individually or as compilations — allowing for the analysis of how an event unfolded over time.

allows customers to see layers of relevant data and how it interacts, providing a more holistic view of the risk landscape. Users can also save custom views, individually or as compilations — allowing for the analysis of how an event unfolded over time. Collaboration workflows enable teams to work cross-functionally, in real time, and to manage responses effectively. Teams can also prepare for any event, threat or incident before it occurs with tailored response playbook templates. Collaboration tools within the platform also allow for transparent workflow management so users can be more nimble and proactive in their responses.

enable teams to work cross-functionally, in real time, and to manage responses effectively. Teams can also prepare for any event, threat or incident before it occurs with tailored response playbook templates. Collaboration tools within the platform also allow for transparent workflow management so users can be more nimble and proactive in their responses. Reporting and analysis provide stakeholders with clear records of successes and opportunities to improve during a high-stakes event. Pulse now keeps an active, minute-by-minute audit trail detailing how the team managed an event, threat or incident, creating the opportunity to review, analyze and learn from every event or business risk.

G2.com, an IT software review site, rates Dataminr at 4.7 out of 5 stars. The product is rated at 9.0 (out of 10 points) for ease of use, 9.6 for quality of support and 8.8 for ease of setup. Market competitors include Everbridge, Factal, Everstream Analytics and Early Alert.

Trillions of daily computations across its client list

Dataminr’s AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from more than 250,000 unique public data sources, Edelboim said. The company has been recognized for the quality of its AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Edelboim said the Dataminr Pulse corporate risk product is used by more than two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100. Alongside Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public-sector organizations with its First Alert product for first responders, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in more than 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Following its recent $475 million growth capital financing, Dataminr made two strategic acquisitions in 2021: UK-based WatchKeeper, a data geovisualization platform, and Copenhagen-based Krizo, a real-time crisis response platform. Both are now fully integrated into Dataminr Pulse.